Mum of Britain's biggest family Sue Radford, 45, gives birth to baby number 22

Sue Radford has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the Radford family after Sue gave birth over the weekend.

Sue Radford has celebrated the birth of her 22nd baby with an adorable post on social media.

The mum of Britain’s biggest family shared the news on their Instagram page and said everyone is already "in love" with the newborn girl.

Their post sees an adorable photo of the baby's little hand, alongside the caption: "We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world on Friday night.

"We’re all so in love with her. Look out for the vlog tomorrow morning."

And fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Congratulations hope you’re all doing well ❤️❤️❤️”

“So excited for you guys! She will grow up in such a loving home. Wishing you the best,” said another.

The new addition to the family - whose name is yet to be revealed - is happy and healthy and weighs 7lbs, however Sue admitted she was worried about how the coronavirus pandemic would impact her birth.

She told The Sun: "I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus.

"I was so worried that Noel wouldn’t be allowed to stay with me.

"We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital, but when I got there I felt safe straight away."

They added they haven’t yet settled on a name, but can't register her at the moment because of coronavirus.

It’s a legal requirement for parents to register a birth up to 42 days after a baby is born.

However, this is usually done at a registry office in the district where the child is born so authorities have currently postponed all registrations for the foreseeable future to adhere to social distancing rules.

The Radford family has grown over the years. Picture: Instagram

The Radfords shot to fame when they first appeared on Channel 4 documentary series 15 Kids and Counting - which was followed up with more series’ as the family grew.

As well as their newborn baby, Sue, 45, and husband Noel, 49, share Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie 18 months, and Bonnie, one.

