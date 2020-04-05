Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown

The nursery explained how families could recreate the fun task at home. Picture: Getty

This simple art project is an awesome way to entertain the little ones while they're off school.

A nursery in Yorkshire has come up with a brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenwood House Day Nursery in Swinton shared the genius project with parents on Facebook in a bid to help struggling mums and dads with childcare activities during the Easter holidays.

Taking to social media to share the arty task, one worker helpfully explained exactly how families could recreate the fun at home.

Something if you’re bored 500g plain flour 250g salt 250 ml water Mix into a dough Roll out then press handprints Bake in oven on lowest temp for 3-4 hours Paint then varnish to seal 👌🏽 Posted by Fenwood House Day Nursery - Swinton, Piccadilly Rd on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Posting a photo of hands imprinted in a block of homemade dough, along with the word 'lockdown' and the date, the nursery wrote: "Something if you’re bored."

Fenwood House went on to outline the list of everyday ingredients needed to make the time-stamped stone, which simply included 500g plain flour, 250g salt and 250ml water.

The Facebook post also detailed a handy step-by-step guide, which instructed people to mix the three components together to create a stiff dough.

This cute craft project is perfect for entertaining kids in quarantine. Picture: Getty

It continued by suggesting little ones worked the recipe until it was soft enough to shape, but hard enough to hold together.

And once it was the right consistency, children should roll it out onto a hard surface – usually covered with flour to avoid it sticking.

To create the personalised pattern, project-makers were encouraged to press their hands into the squidgy dough to leave prints of fingers and palms.

Finally, parents were advised to bake the whole thing in the oven for three to four house on the "lowest temperature" before painting it and varnishing it to seal in any decorations.

The craft project comes after UK schools closed their doors to pupils in March as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

Parents are being urged to homeschool their kids while medical experts battle to lessen the spread of the killer bug.

Almost 50,000 Brits have been infected with COVID-19 so far, with the UK death toll hitting 4,932 on Sunday 5th April.