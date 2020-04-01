Exclusive

A Kid's Guide To Coronavirus with Dr Ranj: This Morning doctor answers your questions in new podcast

1 April 2020, 00:01

Dr. Ranj is here to answer your kids' questions about coronavirus
Dr. Ranj is here to answer your kids' questions about coronavirus. Picture: Heart / Getty

Killer virus Covid-19 is a confusing and scary concept for adults, let alone children! But telly medic Dr. Ranj is here to answer the big questions in a simple way in this one-off podcast.

Over the past few weeks and since the schools have closed everyone’s lives have changed quite a bit - and we know that many kids have got questions about what’s going on.

So we asked you to send us your family's questions for a brand new podcast trying to help youngsters make sense of it all.

And who better to help us with the answers than Dr Ranj!

It’s called A Kids Guide to Coronavirus with Dr Ranj, and in the podcast he answers a load of questions your kids may have about what’s going on.

You can listen now exclusively on Global Player or at GlobalPlayer.com, or stream in the player below.

Trending on Heart

Joe Sugg is a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is Joe Sugg, does he have a girlfriend, and how is he related to Zoella?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond's best moments

Alison Hammond best TV moments and interviews: From falling through a table to pushing someone in the river

TV & Movies

James Blunt is on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is James Blunt? The star's pub, wife and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's family

Is Alison Hammond married? And who are her kids?

TV & Movies

What is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater doing now?

Where is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater now? EastEnders star's career revealed after character was killed off

TV & Movies