A Kid's Guide To Coronavirus with Dr Ranj: This Morning doctor answers your questions in new podcast

Dr. Ranj is here to answer your kids' questions about coronavirus. Picture: Heart / Getty

Killer virus Covid-19 is a confusing and scary concept for adults, let alone children! But telly medic Dr. Ranj is here to answer the big questions in a simple way in this one-off podcast.

Over the past few weeks and since the schools have closed everyone’s lives have changed quite a bit - and we know that many kids have got questions about what’s going on.

So we asked you to send us your family's questions for a brand new podcast trying to help youngsters make sense of it all.

And who better to help us with the answers than Dr Ranj!

It’s called A Kids Guide to Coronavirus with Dr Ranj, and in the podcast he answers a load of questions your kids may have about what’s going on.

You can listen now exclusively on Global Player or at GlobalPlayer.com, or stream in the player below.