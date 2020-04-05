Gruffalo creators share new cartoons to help kids understand coronavirus

Gruffalo author and illustrator create new stories to help kids understand coronavirus. Picture: Getty / Facebook

The pair behind the popular children's books have produced a series of stories that explain social distancing, lockdown and COVID-19.

The writer and artist behind popular children's book, The Gruffalo, have teamed up to create a string of new cartoons to help kids understand coronavirus.

Author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler have brought to life a series of stories about social distancing and lockdown to help parents explain the rules and regulations the government have put in place to protect people from COVID-19.

We hope you enjoy these reimagined images and verses from #JuliaDonaldson and #AxelScheffler most-loved books and... Posted by The Gruffalo on Saturday, 4 April 2020

The scenes feature The Gruffalo, Stickman and The Smeds and The Smoos - all observing a safe distance from each other – while Granny and Grandpa receive a video call, one family exercises together, and a group of farmyard animals help a wise old man with his shopping.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about the sweet idea, writer Julia, 71, said: "Axel had this idea of doing some witty sketches, each based on one of our books and each kind of incorporating a tip about coronavirus."

The Gruffalo has been reimagined to explain COVID-19 to kids. Picture: Facebook / The Gruffalo

Artist Axel revealed he asked himself the question, 'what can I do as an illustrator?' during these tricky times.

He added: "I'm currently working on a digital, free non-fiction book about coronavirus, which is serious and informative and probably more important than this and is coming out next week.

"[But] I wanted to do something light-hearted and cheer people up and I thought, 'what if I imagine our characters in corona situations?'

"It's really more about entertainment than serious information," he added.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are helping to spread the message. Picture: Getty

Many mums and dads across the country have been struggling to explain the killer bug and its devastating impact on society to their children.

Parents have complained it's hard to communicate to their children why they're not allowed to play with their friends, meet up with grandparents or visit the local playground.

But as the deadly virus continues to claim lives, these heartwarming sketches could aid families in giving some simple guidance to their kids.

Julia also said she hopes these stories will bring to life best practices and help when homeschooling starts again – without being seen as "preaching".

During lockdown, the English author is hosting weekly live video session for kids on The Gruffalo's Facebook page and is hoping children will tune in every Thursday at 4pm.