Tom Fletcher reveals he's having 'honest and open conversations' with his kids about Coronavirus

18 March 2020, 10:29

Tom Fletcher opened up to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about how he's talking to his children about the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Fletcher is having 'honest and open conversations' about Coronavirus with his children, revealing that his oldest son Buzz, six, has been asking questions about the pandemic.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Tom and Giovanna are having 'open and honest conversations with Buzz
Tom and Giovanna are having 'open and honest conversations with Buzz. Picture: Instagram

The author and McFly singer, who shares three sons with his wife Giovanna, opened up about how he is approaching the subject with his kids while he appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda via FaceTime this morning.

Read more: German Big Brother contestants told about Coronavirus pandemic on live TV

He described Buzz as a 'mature six-year-old', adding: "obviously, it’s on the news all the time so he’s picked up on it himself. We’re having honest and open discussions. We’re discussing it with him .He’s good at dealing with the tougher subjects."

Tom and Giovanna are parents to Buzz, 6, Buddy, 4, and Max, 1
Tom and Giovanna are parents to Buzz, 6, Buddy, 4, and Max, 1. Picture: Instagram

Tom was asked how he and Giovanna told their kids about the pandemic, to which he replied: "It’s a tough balance – it’s about doing it in ways they’re going to understand. Early on, we told them theres this big thing going around."

Read more: Peter Andre admits to stockpiling food as doctor wife Emily could be exposed to Coronavirus

Many parents have been struggling to get their kids to wash their hands properly amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, and Tom recently delighted fans by sharing a video of him using pepper to teach his kids.

He ground up pepper into a bowl of water, and told Buzz, and Buddy, four, that the pepper represented germs - and showed them that when you put soap on your finger and put it in the bowl, the pepper / germs will disperse.

Speaking to Jamie and Amanda about his decision to share the video, Tom said: "I’ve got three boys an it’s impossible to get them to do anything – I’ve got a lot of parents that follow me on social media so I thought I’d post it, since doing that they’ve been much better at washing their hands."

