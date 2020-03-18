German Big Brother contestants told about Coronavirus pandemic on live TV

The contestants were told about the Coronavirus pandemic on TV. Picture: Sat.1

The Big Brother contestants had no idea about the extent of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The German Big Brother contestants were told about the Coronavirus pandemic on live TV last night, after not having access to any news since they arrived in the house on February 6.

The contestants received video messages from their relatives. Picture: Sat.1

Broadcaster Sat.1 - who produces the show - had previously been keeping the contestants in the dark about the news, but changed their mind last night after consultation with the contestants' families.

In a live episode aired in Germany last night, contestants were shown a video of the news, and host Jochen Schropp and the show resident doctor Dr Andreas Kaniewski asked their questions while sat behind a glass screen.

The housemates were also shown video messages from their families, with one reportedly telling them that they were in the 'safest place in Germany right now' and joking that they should bring some toilet roll home.

The show's host and a doctor answered contestants' questions from behind a screen. Picture: Sat.1

This move comes after Sat.1 faced backlash from the public for keeping the house in the dark, as well as telling newcomers to the house not to tell the contestants about the pandemic.





The broadcaster previously told German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung of the decision: "Of course, the residents will be informed if there is reason to do so.

"Which information is given to the residents from outside is also decided in exchange with the relatives."

