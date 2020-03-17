Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse and Odeon close all cinemas amid coronavirus outbreak

17 March 2020, 14:22

Cinemas across the UK are closing amid the coronavirus outbreak
Cinemas across the UK are closing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The cinema chains have released statements today after Boris Johnson's press conference yesterday on the latest coronavirus advice.

Cinemas have announced closures today following the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press conference held on Monday, Boris Johnson advised the public to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Vue, Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse are closing up all their cinemas across the UK in order to do their part.

Odeon have closed their cinemas across the UK to stop the spread of the virus
Odeon have closed their cinemas across the UK to stop the spread of the virus. Picture: Getty

Odeon released a statement saying that their cinemas will be shut until further notice, explaining: "We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content."

Picturehouse also put out a statement, reading: "It’s with great sadness that Picturehouse is today announcing the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from tomorrow, until further notice.

"This decision was made in the light of the current COVID-19 outbreak and recent UK government advice."

This comes after Boris Johnson advised people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres
This comes after Boris Johnson advised people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Picture: Getty

CEO of Vue International, Tim Richards, explained to their customers: "Since the first news of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been doing everything we can to provide a high quality, enjoyable and safe big screen experience for our customers.

"However in line with the UK Government’s latest public health advice we will be temporarily closing all our 91 cinemas in the UK & Ireland from today, March 17, until further notice."

They added: "As you would expect, we are also doing our part by putting employment policies in place so that our staff are protected and are not penalised financially.

"We want to wish all our customers and employees well during these difficult times. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back at one of our cinemas soon."

