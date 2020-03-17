Foreign Office Coronavirus travel advice: government advise against all non-essential travel

17 March 2020, 13:46 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 13:53

The Foreign Office has advised against all non-essential international travel
The Foreign Office has advised against all non-essential international travel. Picture: Getty

The Foreign Office today advised against all global travel as concern about Coronavirus escalates.

The government has advised that all worldwide travel should stop for 30 days in a bid to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: "Today the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all non-essential international travel, initially for a period of 30 days. This advice takes effect immediately."

"This change in travel advice reflects the pace at which other countries are either closing their borders or implementing restrictive measures in response to the global coronavirus pandemic."

"Often there is little or no notice when countries take these steps and restrictions are also being imposed in areas where no cases of coronavirus have yet been reported. They are therefore very difficult to predict."

"British people who decide that they still need to travel abroad should be fully aware of the increased risks of doing so. That includes the risk that they may not be able to get home, if travel restrictions are put in place. Anyone still considering travel to be realistic about the level of disruption they are willing and able to endure, and to make decisions in light of the unprecedented conditions we face."

You can read the full statement on the Foreign Office website.

This move comes after many major airlines announced major scale backs of their services as a result of the pandemic.

EasyJet said in a statement: “Due to the unprecedented level of travel restrictions being imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and significantly reduced levels of customer demand, easyJet has undertaken further significant cancellations.

Read more: Coronavirus: Milk, pasta, toilet rolls, soap, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes are now being

Airlines have already scaled back their flights
Airlines have already scaled back their flights. Picture: Getty

rationed to supermarket customers

“These actions will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the easyJet fleet.

“EasyJet will continue to operate rescue flights for short periods where we can, in order to repatriate customers.”

British Airways have also announced plans to scale back flights.

NOW READ:

This Morning's Dr Zoe reveals she is self-isolating over fears she has coronavirus

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The bride told her guests they were still expected to attend her wedding day

Bride-to-be branded 'selfish' for telling guests they have to come to her wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

News

Advice for pregnant women during the Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus and pregnant women: What is the official government advice?

News

Foil can banish grimey draining boards

Woman reveals genius cleaning hack which removes grime from draining board using tin foil
Expert advice on booking holidays this year (stock images)

Is it safe to go on a UK holiday? Expert advice amid Coronavirus travel concerns

News

The things you should never say to your child during mealtime

Nutritionist reveals parents should never force fussy children to 'eat their greens' and clear plates

Trending on Heart

Dr Zoe is self-isolating over Coronavirus fears

This Morning's Dr Zoe reveals she is self-isolating over fears she has coronavirus

News

Paddy McGuinness revealed Celebrity Juice has been cancelled

Celebrity Juice filming in chaos as Paddy McGuinness reveals audience was sent home amid coronavirus fears
A number of celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19

Celebrities with Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Mikel Arteta and Idris Elba test positive for illness

Celebrities

Susanna Reid was absent from Good Morning Britain today

Why isn't Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Presenter self-isolates at home for two weeks

TV & Movies

Idris Elba

Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities