Coronavirus: Milk, pasta, toilet rolls, soap, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes are now being rationed to supermarket customers

Supermarket giants Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons, Iceland, Aldi and Sainsbury's are clamping down on shoppers stock-piling by introducing rations across their products.

This week many vulnerable people have been left unable to buy key items as the shelves have bene stripped bare midst the Covid-19 panic.

So far more than 1400 people have been confirmed with the virus which has taken the lives of 21 people in the UK so far.

The situation has got so tense there have been reports of shoppers secretly nabbing items from other people's trolleys and even a mugging of toilet roll as people rush to protect themselves should they need to go into self-isolation.

Next time u think about Panic Buying "just bcoz" think back to this picture & think of all the vulnerable people who haven't got the luxury of jumping in car are & heading to 18 different stores to find what they need.This picture hits home & broke my 💔#COVIDー19 #panicshopping pic.twitter.com/0OpMyIRaim — Pan Africano🇿🇦 (@PanAfricology) March 15, 2020

However now rules have been set in place so that everyone is able to get hold of the essentials they need.

Checkout staff have a license to remove items from shoppers if they are trying to sneak extra items through.

As it stands here is a run down of what each supermarket is restricting...

TESCO

There is a five-item maximum on milk, pastas and anti-bacterial wipes per person.

Online many types of pasta have already sold out.

The restrictions kicked in yesterday in store and this morning online.

WAITROSE

Certain anti-bacterial soaps and wipes are being restricted on online orders but they are desperately trying to increase stock.

MORRISONS

Customers are allowed a maximum of four packets of toilet roll each.

Morrisons say: "You may notice that delivery slots for our online groceries service are becoming less readily available as demand for home deliveries increases. We're working hard to facilitate as many orders as we can, however please be aware that you may need to book your slot further in advance than usual."You will also discover that there is a maximum order number on selected products so we can make sure our customers still have access to essential products."

ASDA

The supermarket's website writes: "Like most retailers, we have seen a heightened demand for products both in stores and online – particularly on items like hand sanitizer and cleaning products and as a result, have implemented a two item limit on purchasing these items.

"Whilst we are doing everything we can to maintain the availability of products for all our customers, we are asking our customers to shop responsibly in our stores and online so that everyone has access to the essentials.

"We are also grateful to our colleagues for their efforts to make sure our shelves are being refilled regularly and would ask customers to be patient with them as they try to meet this increased demand for products on the shop floor."

SAINSBURYS

Hand wash, toilet rolls and cleaners are limited to five units per customer.

ICELAND

The supermarket's two per customer limit will affect a "small number of household products" including hand sanitiser, hand wash, disinfectant spray and large packs of toilet tissue.

A spokesperson said that the company had "well-established contingency plans.

ALDI

There is a four unit maximum across all products in Aldi after seeing "unprecedented demand" across its store.

It added: "All our stores remain open and continue to serve our valued customers. We have good product availability and our colleagues are working tirelessly to restock and replenish shelves as quickly as they can."

All our stores remain open and continue to serve our valued customers. We have good product availability and our incredible colleagues are working tirelessly to restock and replenish shelves as quickly as they can. (1/2) — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 14, 2020

As we have seen an unprecedented demand across our range, we will be limiting customer purchases to four units on all products to ensure all of our customers have an opportunity to purchase them. We thank you all for your patience during this time. (2/2) — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 14, 2020

OCADO

The online supermarket is not processing orders for new customers however this weekend the app and website has crashed due to the demand.

Two 12-packs of toilet roll are allowed per customer.

They say: "In this time of unusual demand, we have made the call to temporarily prioritise deliveries for you, our existing customers. This means, after today we will not be processing new customer bookings for the time being.

"Naturally, we are very sorry to have to disappoint anyone that chooses Ocado, and we’re working hard to increase our delivery capacity."

BOOTS

Two hand sanitisers are being allowed per person.

LIDL

Currently there are no restrictions in place.