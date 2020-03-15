Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and footballer boyfriend Alex dance together as they self-isolate amid coronavirus outbreak

15 March 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 15 March 2020, 11:27

Perrie and Alex have been holed up at their home together
Perrie and Alex have been finding fun ways to spend the time while holed up at home together. Picture: Instagram

Being locked in doors has never looked so fun!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards dances with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlaine on the stairs of their home as they stick to the Coronavirus self-isolation guidelines.

The loved-up pair have chosen to go into lockdown as a precautionary measure after Perrie fell ill.

However they looked to be making the most of their time at home as they performed a cute dance routine together in their kitchen to the Maggie Lindemann's track Pretty Girl.

Perrie, 26, kicked off the routine by moonwalking into shot before Liverpool midfielder Alex, also 26, moved into the shot and they skipped in sync up the stairs.

Perrie posted the video on Instagram, with the caption: "Precautionary self isolation can be fun."

Fans were thrilled by the video, with one writing: "Omg this is the cutest thing I have ever seen! MYSM!"

Another said: "How on earth did you manage to do that perfectly?!? It’s so hard!!!"

While a third added" "This is genuinely so sick."

On Friday Little Mix - minus Perrie - flew to Sao Paolo for a festival performance today. They were also due to film a music video but that has been scrapped.

Perrie wrote: "Hey everyone. I’m so sorry to announce that I am unable to travel and perform in Brazil with the rest of the girls on Sunday due to being unwell.

"To all the fans attending the show, I’m heartbroken I can’t be there with you, but I know the girls will absolutely smash their performance and give you everything in my absence. Lots of love, Perrie x."

Get well soon, Perrie!

