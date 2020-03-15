Coronation Street star Alan Halsall goes into self-isolation as bosses warn soap could be rationed

Alan Halsall has gone into self-isolation. Picture: ITV / Instagram

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has revealed he is taking at least a fortnight's break from the soap as he and his family go into self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

It's not clear whether the actor is unwell himself or has come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

Alan, who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the Cobbles for more than 20 years, posted a family picture telling fans he was going into lockdown.

Posing with his co-star and girlfriend Tish Merry, 26, and six-year daughter Sienna-Rae, from his former marriage to Lucy-Jo Hudson, he wrote: "Got everything I need to self-quarantine."

One fan replied: "Lovely picture Alan keep safe hope you're well (sic)."

Another added: "Beautiful picture, keep well and keep smiling."

The news comes as TV bosses fear they could be forced to cut down to two shows a week due to the Coronavirus.

It's been revealed one mystery Corrie star is in self-isolation after holidaying in a virus hotspot, but it's not been confirmed if that is Alan.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have held emergency talks about the filming schedule if more stars have to take time out.

They currently air six shows a week but this could be scaled back to just two, or even taken off air completely if things escalate further.

A TV source told The Mirror: “The rationing of episodes is a sensible bet."But the bigger problems would come if they can’t get people behind, or in front of the camera to make new ones.

“If that was the case for an extended period they’d simply run out of episodes.“That is an eventuality no one wants but is something that could happen.”

But a spokesman for ITV spokesman said they were “confident” filming would continue as normal.

He added: “We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first.”

Tours of the sets in Manchester and Leeds were closed to the public last week.