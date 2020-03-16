Coronavirus travel restrictions: Easyjet and British Airways announce flight cancellations

Major UK airlines are scaling back their flights amid Coronavirus travel bans

EasyJet today announced 'further significant cancellations' of flights as concern about Coronavirus mount.

The airline's decision comes after a number of countries - including the US, Italy and Spain - have become affected by travel restrictions and bans.

EasyJet said in a statement: “Due to the unprecedented level of travel restrictions being imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and significantly reduced levels of customer demand, easyJet has undertaken further significant cancellations.

“These actions will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the easyJet fleet.

“EasyJet will continue to operate rescue flights for short periods where we can, in order to repatriate customers.”

British Airways have also announced plans to scale back flights.





British Airways will stop 'at least 75 per cent' of their services in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

Their parent companies IAG said in a statement: “IAG is implementing further initiatives in response to this challenging market environment.

“Capacity, in terms of available seat kilometres, in the first quarter of 2020 is now expected to be reduced by around 7.5 per cent compared to last year.

“For April and May, the group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75% compared to the same period in 2019.

“IAG is also taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow. These include grounding surplus aircraft, reducing and deferring capital spending, cutting non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend, freezing recruitment and discretionary spending, implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts and reducing working hours.”

