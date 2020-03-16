Tom Hanks urges fans to 'take care of each other' as he shares Coronavirus update

Tom Hanks has shared an update with his followers. Picture: Instagram

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Covid-19 while on a trip to Australia.

Tom Hanks has called on his fans to 'take care of ourselves and others' as he thanked hospital staff for taking care of him following his Coronavirus diagnosis.

Sharing a photo of some Vegemite toast and a toy kangaroo with an Australian flag, he wrote alongside it: "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx".

His message comes just days after he confirmed that he and wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with Coronavirus while on a trip to Australia.

The actor, 63, wrote: "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Tom and Rita are quarantined at Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: PA

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves!

"Hanx!"

He subsequently followed up his message with an update on his health, saying: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx".

