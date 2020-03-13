Emmerdale and Coronation Street bosses in emergency coronavirus meetings about future of soaps

13 March 2020, 13:26

The soaps' reaction to the coronavirus is unknown
The soaps' reaction to the coronavirus is unknown. Picture: Shutterstock

The long-running soaps might have to halt their filming because of the deadly COVID-19.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale's bosses are in talks about the future of the soaps, after coronavirus has left everything up in the air.

The popular shows have been running for years on end without having to halt filming, however they have assured fans that they will stay on-air.

ITV bigwigs are in talk about the soap and how they will carry on
ITV bigwigs are in talk about the soap and how they will carry on. Picture: ITV

Heads at ITV have been holding talks about how they will deal with the global pandemic that's taken the lives of eight brits as they want to ensure their cast and crews are safe.

In a statement given to the Sun Online, a representative from ITV, representing both Emmerdale and Coronation Street said: "Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we’re taking the appropriate steps.

Corrie fans shouldn't be upset as filming will continue for now
Corrie fans shouldn't be upset as filming will continue for now. Picture: ITV

"We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule."

They continued: ""In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected.

"We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

Coronation Street has run since 1960, a whopping 60 years, and Emmerdale has been on our screens since 1972, when it was previously known as Emmerdale Farm.

