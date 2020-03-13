Disney's Florida and Paris theme parks to close from this weekend amid coronavirus outbreak

Disney have announced closures as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Thousands of holidaymakers will have their trips cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Disney have announced they are closing their theme parks at Walt Disney World Florida as well as Disneyland Paris Resort.

This decision comes after the UK's Government announced they are moving into the 'delay' phase of battling the coronavirus, and President Donald Trump bans travel from Europe to the US.

In a statement, Disney said the decision was made in the best interest of their guests and employees.

Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida will close this weekend. Picture: Getty

Disney's Florida and Paris resorts will close from March 15 until the end of the month.

Disney's Cruise Line will also be stopping all new departures from March 14.

Disney's statement read: "In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.

Disney Cruise's new departures will also be cancelled over the weekend. Picture: Getty

"Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month."

They added: "The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period."

While the parks may be closing, the hotels at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will stay open for now.

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect a majority of the world. Picture: Getty

"The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice", Disney explained, adding: "The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open".

Disney have said they will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts for updated advice.

