Mums using glitter to teach kids to wash their hands properly amid Coronavirus

12 March 2020, 12:40

Mums have sworn by this clever and fun way of teaching children to wash their hands properly.

As concern about Coronavirus mounts across the UK, the public are being assured that the best thing they can do to protect themselves is wash their hands properly and thoroughly.

Read more: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson reveal they are in isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus

But this advice can be tricky to parents of very young children, as thorough hand-washing isn't always an easy task for kids.

The video uses glitter to show kid the importance of washing their hands
The video uses glitter to show kid the importance of washing their hands. Picture: YouTube

However, a video teaching kids how to wash their hands using glitter has resurfaced - and mums swear by it.

Glitter is known for getting everywhere, and is used to represent germs on kids' hands in the instruction video.

Read more: Boy, 13, suspended from school for charging fellow pupils '50p a squirt' of hand sanitiser

Mums demonstrate just how easily germs spread by pouring glitter on childrens' hands and getting them to touch things objects and each other.

The glitter represents germs
The glitter represents germs. Picture: YouTube

The resulting glitter particles on surfaces and each other can demonstrate to kids just how easily germs can spread.

The video also recommends filling up two bowls - one with water, and one with soap and water.

This demonstrates how little water alone helps with cleaning the glitter off, while the soap and water does a good job ridding hands of the particles.

NOW READ:

Government announces Universal Credit and Job Centre changes amid Coronavirus

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Will schools close as in the delay phase of Coronavirus?

Will schools close in the delay phase of Coronavirus? Latest government advice
Dry hands are no joke

How to look after dry hands after washing them too much because of the coronavirus
Britain has moved into the delay phase of the Coronavirus

What is the Coronavirus delay phase and what would that mean for the UK?
All the latest travel advice and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: can you still go on holiday to Spain, France, Italy and the USA?
Only one dog in the world have tested positive for coronavirus

Can my dog get coronavirus and can they spread COVID-19?

Trending on Heart

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 590?
Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren

Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

Celebrities

Working from home can be really rewarding - but you need to be disciplined

Working from home: Tips and advice for staying productive and focused working away from the office
The price of cigarettes and rolling tobacco will rise

Prices of cigarettes and rolling tobacco to increase from 6pm tonight