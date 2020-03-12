Boy, 13, suspended from school for charging fellow pupils '50p a squirt' of hand sanitiser

A boy has landed himself in hot water for selling anti-bac at school. Picture: SWNS

The cheeky teenager was sent home by teachers after being caught selling hand sanitiser amid Coronavirus fears.

A boy from Leeds has been suspended from school for selling his fellow pupils hand sanitsers and charging them '50p a squirt'.

Read more: Six patients who have recovered from Coronavirus reveal what it's like

Oliver Cooper, 13, who attends Dixon Unity Academy in Leeds, decided to invest in a bottle of Johnson’s child hand wash from Tesco for £1.60 after hearing about the Coronavirus outbreak on the radio.

The boy was sent home after offering the anti-bac to a teacher. Picture: SWNS

After he offered it around to some friends, they suggested he could make money selling it in the playground.

Oliver managed to make £9 from his peers - £7.40 profit - but landed himself in trouble after he asked a teacher if she wanted some.

Read more: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson reveal they are in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

He was then sent home from school before 11am, and his furious mum vented about the situation on Facebook.

She wrote: "This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school.

"Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask? Schools don't finish until 3pm.

Oliver also bought a multipack of Doritos on his way home. Picture: SWNS

"Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitiser to protect themselfs from the bloody corona virus!! (sic)

"Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a f**ing legend."

Later, the mum-of-seven added: "Edit. I can't keep up with the comments. For those asking, he made £9! He bought a multipack of Doritos and saving the rest to buy a kebab later."

Oliver also opened up about his decision to sell the sanitiser

He said: "I usually listen to music on the way to school on my phone, but it's broke, so I've been using an old Nokia and all I can listen to is the radio.

"They've been going on about the coronavirus and how important hand sanitiser and washing your hands is.

"So before the bus came, I bought a tub of hand wash from Tesco and offered to it my mates.

"They gave me the idea that I could charge for it, so I did.

Oliver Cooper plans to spend the money on a kebab. Picture: SWNS

"Other people at school sell stuff like chewing gum, if somebody wants something, they will pay for it.

"Loads of people wanted this."

Oliver now faces a day in isolation followed by a two-hour detention.

He added: "It's ridiculous really.

"I asked the teacher if they wanted any and she said 'no, I've already got some, but you're not allowed to do that'."

Oliver bought spent some of the money on a multi-pack of Doritos, and plans to spend the rest on a kebab.

NOW READ:

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway final at risk as coronavirus outbreak continues