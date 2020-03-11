Six patients who have recovered from Coronavirus reveal what it's like

Six Coronavirus patients have spoken about their experiences. Picture: Getty/PA

People who have survived and recovered from Coronavirus have been sharing their stories of their symptoms and experience of the illness.

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus in the UK has - at the time of writing - reached 373, with six having tragically died from the illness.

The government has warned that the amount of cases of the illness is set to increase rapidly over the next few weeks, and have urged people to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly for 20 seconds.

Some patients who have beaten the illness have spoken out about their experience, and spoken of symptoms such as 'burning eyes and thumping head'.

Below is a list of personal experiences, as reported in the Manchester Evening News.

Bridget Wilkins - quarantined in Brisbane

Bridget, 29, who is from London, flew to Australia via Singapore for a wedding a week ago, and is now quarantined in Brisbane after testing positive.

She has revealed that her symptoms included headache, a sore throat and tiredness - which she at first put down to jetlag.

Bridget told Australia's 7NEWS: “There’s a lot of hype and hysteria on the news around coronavirus.

"There should be. It’s very serious, particularly for the elderly and people with existing conditions.

"But I think we have to calm down, because for most people, like myself, it is just a long cold that we can shake off."

Connor Reed - Brit who lives in Wuhan

Connor, 25, is a British ex-pat who lives in Wuhan, where Coronavirus originated.

He is thought to be one of the first Brits to catch the virus, which he at first thought was a case of severe flu.

Connor documented his symptoms - which started before the virus was officially announced by Chinese authorities - in a diary for 24 days.

He later said: "This is no longer just a cold. I ache all over, my head is thumping, my eyes are burning, my throat is constricted.

Brits are braced for an increase in Coronavirus cases in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

He said that by day 11 he thought it had lifted, but then it came back 'with a vengeance'.

"I’m sweating, burning up, dizzy and shivering. The television is on but I can’t make sense of it. This is a nightmare," he said.

"I can’t take more than sips of air and, when I breathe out, my lungs sound like a paper bag being crumpled up. This isn’t right. I need to see a doctor."

Jaimuay Sae-ung - first Thai national to be diagnosed

Jaimuay Sae-ung, 73, who has underlying health conditions, caught the virus in December.

She was treated in a hospital in Thailand, and thankfully survived.

Jaimuay said: "I only knew (I had coronavirus) after I came to the hospital.

"I felt a bit sad, a bit shocked, tired and fatigued and I couldn't eat."

She was discharged after 10 days when her symptoms improved and she received two negative test results.

Man from Ireland - did not wish to be identified

A man being treated for Coronavirus in Ireland after a short trip told RTE’s Claire Byrne Live show: “The only symptoms I had was, basically, the fever. I didn’t have any respiratory problem, any lung inflammation, any cough, any sneezing so was just the fever.

“I actually feel great now. I had a fever for a couple of days and now from Friday, I don’t have any more symptoms and so I am just here in the hospital being tested for the virus."

Patients who have recovered from Coronavirus have been sharing their stories. Picture: Getty

David and Sally Able - contracted Coronavirus on a cruise ship

The Oxfordshire couple developed Coronavirus while on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

They were treated in hospital after testing positive for the virus while confined to their cabins.

Writing in a Facebook post about their experience, they said: "Outside the hospital I came over a bit weird and nearly passed out.

"Every pore on my body opened and I was wheelchaired to our room."

American Carl Goldman - contracted Coronavirus on a cruise ship

Carl also contracted Coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, but described his experience as 'not that bad'.

He said that he developed a 'bit of a cough' on his flight back to the US, and was then quarantined on his return.

Carl wrote in the Washington Post: "I am in my late 60s, and the sickest I’ve ever been was when I had bronchitis several years ago. That laid me out for a few days," he said.

"If I were at home with similar symptoms, I probably would have gone to work as usual."

He claimed that his treatment "consisted of what felt like gallons and gallons of Gatorade".

"This has been much easier: no chills, no body aches. I breathe easily, and I don’t have a stuffy nose.

"My chest feels tight, and I have coughing spells."

