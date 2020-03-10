What are the symptoms of coronavirus and what is the difference between COVID-19 and a cough?

10 March 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 15:52

What is the difference between the a cough and coronavirus?
What is the difference between the a cough and coronavirus? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How can you tell whether you've got a cold or coronavirus? Here's what we know so far.

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK, with the latest number of cases confirmed as 373.

With the death toll now hitting six, people are being vigilant over symptoms of COVID-19, but struggling to differentiate between the common cold and the potentially deadly virus.

READ MORE: Parents are buying £25 reusable fabric toilet paper after coronavirus bog roll scare

From the symptoms of coronavirus to the differences between COVID-19 and a cold or cough, here's what we know so far:

COVID-19 has spread across the UK
COVID-19 has spread across the UK. Picture: Getty/Heart

What are the symptoms or coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, the most common symptom of coronavirus is a fever, however, there are others to look out for.

Two thirds of people with COVID-19 get a dry cough as a symptom, as well as the following symptoms:

Fever

Fatigue

Dry cough

Sputum production

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headache

Myalgia or arthralgia

Chills

Nausea and vomiting

Nasal conjestion

Diarrhoea

Hempoptysis

Conjunctival congestion

The WHO say: "People with COVID-19 generally develop signs and symptoms, including mild respiratory symptoms and fever, on an average of 5-6 days after infection (mean incubation period 5-6 days, range 1-14 days)."

The main difference is believed to be the type of cough you have
The main difference is believed to be the type of cough you have. Picture: Getty

What are the differences between a cold or cough and the coronavirus?

The main difference is believed to be the type of cough you have.

Coronavirus is said to cause a dry cough, which is also known as a "non-productive" cough, because it brings up no phlegm.

If you are worried you have symptoms of COVID-19, call 111 for more advice.

READ MORE: Where is coronavirus in the UK? The latest cases of COVID-19 MAPPED

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Want to show your mum how much she means to you with a relaxing trip?

Mother's Day spa days and getaways: The best packages in the UK to treat your mum
Those who love a good nap could be in luck, as this job is perfect

You can be paid £100 a day for 'sleep executive' job which just requires you to nap
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK mapped latest: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 373?
How to find our if you're owed money from Student Loans Company

You could be owed hundreds from Student Loans Company - here's how to reclaim it
Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Trending on Heart

Five Guys a Week is airing on Channel 4

Where is Five Guys a Week filmed? And is it shot in Amy's real house?

TV & Movies

Alesha Dixon has spoken out on the possibility for a Mis-Teeq reunion

Alesha Dixon speaks out on possibility for a Mis-Teeq reunion

Celebrities

Whitney Dean is in prison on EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: What happened to Whitney Dean and why is she in prison?

TV & Movies

This Morning viewers were taught about the dangers of smart devices

This Morning expert reveals how to stop smart devices spying on you and your family at home

This Morning

Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV

Why is Loose Women cancelled today? And when is it back on?

TV & Movies