Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases?

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily. Picture: Getty/Heart

By Alice Dear

Cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 87, but where in the UK has the virus spread to?

It was announced on March 4 the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 87 after a 32 person jump in the figures.

Due to the number of new cases, the Department of Health and Social Care announced that instead of tweeting the locations of each new case, they will be informing the public weekly.

So far, we know of confirmed cases in areas across Britain from Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool to London, Hertfordshire and Surrey.

Here's all the details:

Where are all the confirmed cases in the UK? A map:

An map of places in the UK with confirmed cases of coronavirus. Picture: Heart/Getty

While some locations of cases of coronavirus have not been published, we know of some areas in the UK people have been confirmed with the deadly bug.

Some areas have been pinpointed to specific locations, while others are more vague and could cover a larger area.

These are:

Grampian, Scotland

Ayrshire, Scotland

Sheffield

Greater Manchester

Carlisle

Wirral

Bury

Bolton

Kent

Hertfordshire

Devon

Gloucestershire

Berkshire

Surrey

West Sussex

Yorkshire

Wales

Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK jumped to 87 on March 4. Picture: Getty

What's the latest on the coronavirus in the UK?

On March 4, it was announced that the total confirmed cases of coronavirus had risen to 87.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at No.10 where he spoke about their 'battle plan' to fight the virus.

The plan, which was published on the same day, is made of four strands which are: containing the virus, delaying the spread of the virus, researching the virus' origin and cures and finally mitigating the impact "should the virus become more widespread".

The UK have been told to help stop the spread of coronavirus by washing hands and using sanitiser. Picture: Getty

While the PM said it is likely we will see a growing number of UK cases of coronavirus, the majority of people who catch the virus will only have a "mild disease".

He said that most people who catch the virus will "speedily and fully recover".

In the plan, the government outlined potential steps they could take in the future if the virus was to become more severe in the UK.

