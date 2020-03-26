Supermarket lockdown rules: Can I pay cash and what are the opening times?

Supermarkets are adding new opening times in order to help staff restock. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

As supermarkets across the UK start a one-in-one-out system, we take a look at all the lockdown measures they're taking.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the UK and continues to claim lives, supermarkets are cracking down on social distancing in their stores.

This week, all supermarkets across Britain started a one-in-one-out system which meant stores were less crowded.

Chains such as Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Asda are all also changing their opening times, and giving special access to the vulnerable and NHS workers.

Here's everything you need to know about the lockdown rules across all the supermarket chains:

Supermarkets are now starting a one-in-one-out system to help people socially distance. Picture: PA

Can I still pay with cash in supermarkets?

Cash payments have been advised against in supermarkets as coronavirus is believed to be able to live on metal.

Due to customers and staff handling it, all customers have been urged to pay with card and contactless when they can.

NHS workers and the elderly have been priority for shopping. Picture: Getty

What are the special opening hours for the supermarkets?

Tesco

- Some Tesco Extras and Tescos Metros have reduced hours to help give staff time for restocking, now from 10AM - 6AM.

- NHS shopping hour at supermarkets before store opens to general public.

ASDA

- 24 hour shops will now only be open from 6AM - 12AM

- Larger Asda supermarkets will priorities NHS workers, giving them from 8AM - 9AM to do their food shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Sainsbury's

- All Sainsbury's supermarkets will now be open from 8AM - 8PM to give staff time to restock

- Sunday opening times will remain the same

- Stores will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8AM - 9AM for elderly people, NHS workers, disabled people and social care workers.

Stores are also limiting the number of products people are buying. Picture: Getty

Aldi

- Aldi stores will be open from 8AM - 8PM

- Sunday hours remain the same

Lidl

- Lidl stores are opening an hour early for elderly customers

Co-op

- No opening time changes

- Restrictions for shoppers on certain products including soap, tinned goods, pasta, rice and nappies

Waitrose

- First shopping hour of Waitrose supermarkets for elderly and vulnerable people as well as those looking after them

Iceland

- Opening between 8AM - 9AM for elderly customers

- The final trading hour between Monday and Saturday is for NHS staff only

Morrisons

- There is a NHS hour in all supermarkets, between Monday to Saturday at 7AM until 8AM

M&S

- Every Tuesday and Friday mornings will only be open to NHS and emergency service workers

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.