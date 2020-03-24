Coronavirus UK lockdown: When can I leave the house and what for?

What does it mean to be on lockdown and when can you leave the house? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the UK goes into lockdown, what are the rules on leaving your home?

On Monday, March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going into lockdown.

The Government announce new and stricter rules for the public in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, and in turn ease the pressure on the NHS.

Boris Johnson explained in the press conference: "If too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it, meaning more people are likely to die. Not just from coronavirus, but from other illnesses as well."

So, when can I leave the house and under what circumstances? These are the four reasons only to leave your home amid the COVID-19 outbreak:

Boris Johnson announced the UK was going into lockdown on Monday. Picture: BBC

Shopping

The PM told people that they are only to leave the house for basic necessities, and that this should be done as infrequently as possible.

Exercise

People are allowed out of their homes once a day for a form of exercise – this could be a walk, a run or a cycle.

You can go alone, or with members of your household, or with one other person, as long as you practice social distancing.

The public have been warned to stop the spread of the virus across the UK. Picture: Getty

Medical needs

You may leave the house for medical needs, to provide care, or to help a vulnerable person.

Travelling

You can travel to and from work, but this stands if your job is a completely necessary and can't be done from home.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.