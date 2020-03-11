How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed
11 March 2020, 16:58 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 17:00
As coronavirus spreads across the UK, how many cases are there currently across Britain?
Coronavirus is quickly spreading across the UK as more people are diagnosed with the bug.
The government has urged everyone to be vigilant with hand washing, and for those with cold-like symptoms to self-isolate.
READ MORE: Martin Lewis issues 'big warning' to holidaymakers over coronavirus travel insurance
But how many confirmed cases of coronavirus are there currently in the UK, and where does the death toll stand?
How many cases of coronavirus are in the UK?
As of March 11, there have been 456 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
The latest jump in numbers is currently the biggest on record.
There are now 122,012 cases of coronavirus across the world.
How many people have died from coronavirus in the UK?
There have been 6 deaths in the UK due to the deadly virus.
Across the world, there have been 4,390 deaths.
Where has coronavirus spread to in the UK?
While some locations of cases of coronavirus have not been published, we know of some areas in the UK people have been confirmed with the deadly bug.
Some areas have been pinpointed to specific locations, while others are more vague and could cover a larger area.
These are:
Grampian, Scotland
Ayrshire, Scotland
Sheffield
Greater Manchester
Carlisle
Wirral
Bury
Bolton
Kent
Hertfordshire
Devon
Gloucestershire
Berkshire
Surrey
West Sussex
Yorkshire
Wales
Republic of Ireland
Northern Ireland
Cumbria
Cheshire
Dundee
Derbyshire
Essex
Glasgow & Clyde
Lancashire
Barnet
Barnsley
Birmingham
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
Bracknell Forest
Bradford
Brighton and Hove
Bristol
Bromley
Buckinghamshire
Cornwall
Coventry
Ealing
Hampshire
Hillingdon
Isle of Wight
Lambeth
Leeds
Leicestershire
Liverpool
Luton
Manchester
Medway
Milton Keynes
Newcastle
North Tyneside
Northamptonshire
Nottingham
Oldham
Oxfordshire
Peterborough
Redbridge
Somerset
Southend-on-sea
Staffordshire
Swindon
Tameside
Torbay
Tower Hamlets
Trafford
Warwickshire
Wigan
Wiltshire
Wokingham
READ MORE: Coronavirus and pregnancy: Are you more likely to catch it and what it means for your baby