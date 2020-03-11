How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed

By Alice Dear

As coronavirus spreads across the UK, how many cases are there currently across Britain?

Coronavirus is quickly spreading across the UK as more people are diagnosed with the bug.

The government has urged everyone to be vigilant with hand washing, and for those with cold-like symptoms to self-isolate.

But how many confirmed cases of coronavirus are there currently in the UK, and where does the death toll stand?

How many cases of coronavirus are in the UK?

As of March 11, there have been 456 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The latest jump in numbers is currently the biggest on record.

There are now 122,012 cases of coronavirus across the world.

How many people have died from coronavirus in the UK?

There have been 6 deaths in the UK due to the deadly virus.

Across the world, there have been 4,390 deaths.

Where has coronavirus spread to in the UK?

While some locations of cases of coronavirus have not been published, we know of some areas in the UK people have been confirmed with the deadly bug.

Some areas have been pinpointed to specific locations, while others are more vague and could cover a larger area.

These are:

Grampian, Scotland

Ayrshire, Scotland

Sheffield

Greater Manchester

Carlisle

Wirral

Bury

Bolton

Kent

Hertfordshire

Devon

Gloucestershire

Berkshire

Surrey

West Sussex

Yorkshire

Wales

Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland

Cumbria

Cheshire

Dundee

Derbyshire

Essex

Glasgow & Clyde

Lancashire

Barnet

Barnsley

Birmingham

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Bracknell Forest

Bradford

Brighton and Hove

Bristol

Bromley

Buckinghamshire

Cornwall

Coventry

Ealing

Hampshire

Hillingdon

Isle of Wight

Lambeth

Leeds

Leicestershire

Liverpool

Luton

Manchester

Medway

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

North Tyneside

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Oldham

Oxfordshire

Peterborough

Redbridge

Somerset

Southend-on-sea

Staffordshire

Swindon

Tameside

Torbay

Tower Hamlets

Trafford

Warwickshire

Wigan

Wiltshire

Wokingham

