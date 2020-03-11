Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway final at risk as coronavirus outbreak continues

11 March 2020, 14:10

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale at risk as coronavirus outbreak continues. Picture: ITV/Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The final of Saturday Night Takeaway is at risk of being cancelled as the cases of coronavirus spread in the UK.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is planned to take place live from Florida, but the ITV show could be forced to make some huge changes as COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions across the world.

The hit show has plans to fly 300 of their viewers to Disney World Orlando on April 4, but they have now said they will "monitor the evolving Convid-19 situation very carefully" in order to make the right decision.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals fears for mum, 72, as she asks doctor for Coronavirus advice

ITV told The Sun that contingencies are in place incase the show's final needs to be reorganised.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is set to take place at Disney World Orlando
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is set to take place at Disney World Orlando. Picture: ITV

One of these plans could be to have the final episode filmed indoors without a studio audience.

This comes after reports the government could in the future ban large events in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

ITV told The Sun: "We are committed to delivering the ultimate finale show at Walt Disney World in Florida and we are continuing as planned. The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority.

ITV have plans in place in case the final can not take place as expected
ITV have plans in place in case the final can not take place as expected. Picture: PA

"We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation very carefully, including the latest expert guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and we will act in accordance with such guidance.

They added: "We have contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations. If we can't travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize."

Currently, there are no travel bans to and from Florida.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis issues 'big warning' to holidaymakers over coronavirus travel insurance

