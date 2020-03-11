Holly Willoughby reveals fears for mum, 72, as she asks doctor for Coronavirus advice

Holly Willoughby revealed her fears for her parents amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby has revealed she is worried for her mum and dad as the Coronavirus outbreak worsens in the UK.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Dr Claire Steves about how we can protect the elderly during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Six people in the UK have now died after testing positive, with all of them in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

And while discussing the dangers of Corid-19 for the older generation, Holly, 39, expressed fears for her own parents.

Speaking to Dr. Claire, she asked: “My mum is older, she’s 72 so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad too.

Holly Willoughby asked for Coronavirus advice. Picture: ITV

“As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in, what does the infrastructure around that look like?”

Dr Claire then advised Holly that we are not at the point of complete isolation yet, and there’s no need to stockpile anything.

She explained: “Our chief medical officers say people need to take precautions but they don’t need to isolate themselves.

Doctor Claire Steves gave Coronavirus advice on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"It might not be long until people with underlying conditions may need to isolate themselves and we need to make sure these people are supported.”

“Just think about who’s going to get the shopping, do we have a backup plan, it’s time to start sharing phone numbers with people.”

Dr. Claire explained that people over the age of 80 are more at risk, as are those with heart disease and other pulmonary diseases, continuing: “People who are frail need that support - we need to take sensible precautions, like hand washing and making sure we don’t touch our faces.”

However, she added: “We will get through this outbreak.”

Holly is close with her parents and often shares photos of her mum, Linda, and dad, Brian, on social media.

Meanwhile, there are now 382 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with the death toll rising to six.

