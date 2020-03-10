Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in shock as 100-year-old pensioner lifts leg over her head live on This Morning

Marion Watson appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Marion Watson showed off her moves for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

This Morning welcomed a very special guest on Tuesday, as 100-year-old gymnast Marion Watson appeared on the show.

Marion celebrated her 100th birthday in September last year, but that doesn’t stop her keeping fit in her residential care home in Essex.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the OAP said she doesn’t follow a particularly tough exercise regime.

“I sit in my chair all day, I was in the chair doing crosswords yesterday” Marion admitted, she then added: “I couldn’t get my foot over my head this morning, but I managed to do it from sheer determination.”

Marion Watson on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Marion Watson showed off her flexibility on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The hosts were then left speechless when Marion went on to demonstrate her flexibility by putting both legs in the air, and then wrapping her foot around her neck.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £150 blue midi dress from Jigsaw

As Holly, 39, and Phil, 57, gasped in shock, they said: “What you do is extraordinary.”

And it looks as though ITV viewers agree, as one wrote on Twitter: “Love you #Marion dressed like a superstar and fit as a fiddle #100years @thismorning xxxx”

“@thismorning that was the best start to this morning ever!!!,” said another.

@thismorning if I could get my legs as high as Marion can, I wouldn’t still be single! — Jo Leach (@missjox) March 10, 2020

Love you #Marion dressed like a superstar and fit as a fiddle #100years @thismorning xxxx — Debbie (@xdebbiej23x) March 10, 2020

WOW, if i attempted to pull my leg over my head I would be in A&E looool and im 29 years old ahahaha. What a woman and at 100 years old too! @thismorning #thismorningitv — Sarah (@ItsSaraahh_) March 10, 2020

A third then joked: “WOW, if i attempted to pull my leg over my head I would be in A&E looool and im 29 years old ahahaha. What a woman and at 100 years old too! @thismorning #thismorningitv.”

Marion also revealed she likes to give seated exercise classes to fellow residents at Down Hall Residential Care Home in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex.

Read More: This Morning doctors share advice for pregnant women and new mums amid Coronavirus fears

The great-grandmother recently told BBC: “I just love the joy of movement and seeing people improve.”

Elsewhere on This Morning, the infamous game ‘Spin To Win’ is back after a short break.

And it’s already causing chaos, as a man called Ian picked up last week, but he wasn’t exactly the most enthusiastic player.

And while he got the question right and won £750, he was later asked a bonus question in order to take home a bag of This Morning goodies.

To nab the price, he was asked where the Spin To Win wheel had been on holiday, but clearly had no idea.

“Come on Ian!” Phillip shouted, before hinting: “Sphinx about it,” referring to Egypt.

Holly gave him a huge clue when she sang “Viva…”, but Ian simply replied: “I don’t actually know.”

Phil eventually got fed up and shouted: “Oh, just say Las Vegas!” before he stormed to the camera with his arm and fist in punching stance.

He then added: “Go back to bed, Ian.”

Read More: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans complain to Ofcom over 'disgusting' snog