This Morning doctors share advice for pregnant women and new mums amid Coronavirus fears

6 March 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 11:41

The This Morning doctors answered viewers' concerns earlier today
The This Morning doctors answered viewers' concerns earlier today. Picture: ITV

Dr Zoe and Dr Sara did a Coronavirus phone-in on This Morning earlier today, and answered concerns about pregnant women and those with young babies.

The This Morning doctors spoke about Coronavirus on today's show, answering a number of concerns from the public.

Dr Zoe and Dr Sara answered a letter from a woman who was worried about how she'll care for her three-month-old baby if she got sick, and they assured her that the best thing she can do for the moment is to keep washing her hands with soap and water and follow expert advice.

Read more: Coronavirus fears hit Coronation Street as one cast member put in self-isolation

The doctors advised the public to keep washing their hands with soap and water
The doctors advised the public to keep washing their hands with soap and water. Picture: ITV

Dr Sara said: "You want to avoid catching it yourself if you can. If you do, the likelihood is it will be mild in you.

Speaking about the subject of breastfeeding, she added that there is little evidence that can transmit the disease, but she advised wearing a mask while doing so.

Dr Sara - who is herself pregnant - also spoke out about advice for expectant mothers.

Read more: Coronavirus facts and myths: What you really need to know about the outbreak

She said: "They haven't seen any specific rises in pregnancy related coronavirus.

"It really is the elderly and people with significant health conditions. There isn't any particular concern around pregnancy."

Eamonn and Ruth read out concerns from viewers about Coronavirus
Eamonn and Ruth read out concerns from viewers about Coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the symptoms of Coronavirus, they said: "The symptoms of coronavirus are predominantly a dry cough and a fever, and the symptoms last on average 7 days. Some people get symptoms so mild that they don't know they have it. It doesn't tend to cause runny nose and head colds. IF you've got a dry cough and fever then it's more likely.

"The absolute vast majority of people will be absolutely fine with it. The absolute minority of people who are elderly and at risk. the absolute minority of people are going to be self treating."

NOW READ:

Coronavirus patient’s dog tests positive for killer bug as experts say human-to-animal transmission is 'likely'

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Shaving while pregnant is a bit of a pain

Pregnant women are loving a 'game changing' razor extender that makes shaving a breeze
New research has revealed the spice could help you get better quality sleep

New research suggests saffron could help you sleep better

A woman has revealed how coconut oil gets crayon out of walls

Savvy mum reveals how to get crayon off walls in seconds using coconut oil
Why you should clean your rings

Nurse urges public to clean jewellery every day to tackle coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus death toll has risen to over 3,000 worldwide.

Coronavirus facts and myths: What you really need to know about the outbreak

Trending on Heart

Who is Dotty Cotton from EastEnders?

Who is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Milly Zero?

TV & Movies

Here's every films, tv show and special that will be on Disney + when it launches this month

Disney Plus films and TV shows: Here's every film, tv show and special that will be on Disney + when it launches this month

TV & Movies

Ben Mitchell appeared on Noughts and Crosses

Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance

TV & Movies

One member of Corrie is reportedly in quarantine

Coronavirus fears hit Coronation Street as one cast member put in self-isolation

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has shared a loved-up picture with Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre gushes about wife Emily in rare loved-up Instagram pic

Celebrities

The best moments of The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020 highlights: From Ellie Goulding's performance to Amanda Holden's blue carpet look