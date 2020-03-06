This Morning doctors share advice for pregnant women and new mums amid Coronavirus fears

The This Morning doctors answered viewers' concerns earlier today. Picture: ITV

Dr Zoe and Dr Sara did a Coronavirus phone-in on This Morning earlier today, and answered concerns about pregnant women and those with young babies.

The This Morning doctors spoke about Coronavirus on today's show, answering a number of concerns from the public.

Dr Zoe and Dr Sara answered a letter from a woman who was worried about how she'll care for her three-month-old baby if she got sick, and they assured her that the best thing she can do for the moment is to keep washing her hands with soap and water and follow expert advice.

The doctors advised the public to keep washing their hands with soap and water. Picture: ITV

Dr Sara said: "You want to avoid catching it yourself if you can. If you do, the likelihood is it will be mild in you.

Speaking about the subject of breastfeeding, she added that there is little evidence that can transmit the disease, but she advised wearing a mask while doing so.

Dr Sara - who is herself pregnant - also spoke out about advice for expectant mothers.

She said: "They haven't seen any specific rises in pregnancy related coronavirus.

"It really is the elderly and people with significant health conditions. There isn't any particular concern around pregnancy."

Eamonn and Ruth read out concerns from viewers about Coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the symptoms of Coronavirus, they said: "The symptoms of coronavirus are predominantly a dry cough and a fever, and the symptoms last on average 7 days. Some people get symptoms so mild that they don't know they have it. It doesn't tend to cause runny nose and head colds. IF you've got a dry cough and fever then it's more likely.

"The absolute vast majority of people will be absolutely fine with it. The absolute minority of people who are elderly and at risk. the absolute minority of people are going to be self treating."

