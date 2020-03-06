Coronavirus fears hit Coronation Street as one cast member put in self-isolation

6 March 2020, 08:30 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 08:53

One member of Corrie is reportedly in quarantine
One member of Corrie is reportedly in quarantine. Picture: Getty

A mystery member of the Corrie cast has self-isolated because of Coronavirus.

The impact of the Coronavirus has reportedly hit the Coronation Street cobbles, as one cast-member has been forced to self-isolate after going on holiday to an affected area.

An insider has claimed that the unknown cast-member has been forced to stay at home, but that disruption to filming has been 'minimal'.

Read more: Coronavirus facts and myths: What you really need to know about the outbreak

A source told the Mirror: "The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home. 

The unknown Corrie star has been in self-isolation
The unknown Corrie star has been in self-isolation. Picture: Getty

"They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been. We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre."

A spokesperson for Corrie told the MailOnline: "The cast member concerned took the decision to self isolate as a precaution. 

Read more: Coronavirus patient’s dog tests positive for killer bug as experts say human-to-animal transmission is 'likely'

"They haven’t been in to work and they are showing no symptoms. There has been no disruption to filming."

"The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home. 

A spokesperson said that disruption to filming had been 'minimal'
A spokesperson said that disruption to filming had been 'minimal'. Picture: Getty

"They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been. We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre."

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said that it is 'highly likely' that the virus is now spreading among people in the UK who haven't travelled abroad, and there are currently 116 confirmed cases in the country.

NOW READ:

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Dotty Cotton from EastEnders?

Who is Dotty Cotton in EastEnders and what do we know about actress Milly Zero?
The This Morning doctors answered viewers' concerns earlier today

This Morning doctors share advice for pregnant women and new mums amid Coronavirus fears

Lifestyle

Here's every films, tv show and special that will be on Disney + when it launches this month

Disney Plus films and TV shows: Here's every film, tv show and special that will be on Disney + when it launches this month
Ben Mitchell appeared on Noughts and Crosses

Noughts and Crosses fans distracted as EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell makes surprise appearance
Everything you need to know about Love Is Blind's Jessica

Who is Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten, what is her job and where is she now?

Trending on Heart

Shaving while pregnant is a bit of a pain

Pregnant women are loving a 'game changing' razor extender that makes shaving a breeze

Lifestyle

New research has revealed the spice could help you get better quality sleep

New research suggests saffron could help you sleep better

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed how coconut oil gets crayon out of walls

Savvy mum reveals how to get crayon off walls in seconds using coconut oil

Lifestyle

Why you should clean your rings

Nurse urges public to clean jewellery every day to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has shared a loved-up picture with Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre gushes about wife Emily in rare loved-up Instagram pic

Celebrities

The best moments of The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020 highlights: From Ellie Goulding's performance to Amanda Holden's blue carpet look