Coronavirus fears hit Coronation Street as one cast member put in self-isolation

One member of Corrie is reportedly in quarantine. Picture: Getty

A mystery member of the Corrie cast has self-isolated because of Coronavirus.

The impact of the Coronavirus has reportedly hit the Coronation Street cobbles, as one cast-member has been forced to self-isolate after going on holiday to an affected area.

An insider has claimed that the unknown cast-member has been forced to stay at home, but that disruption to filming has been 'minimal'.

Read more: Coronavirus facts and myths: What you really need to know about the outbreak

A source told the Mirror: "The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.

The unknown Corrie star has been in self-isolation. Picture: Getty

"They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been. We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre."

A spokesperson for Corrie told the MailOnline: "The cast member concerned took the decision to self isolate as a precaution.

Read more: Coronavirus patient’s dog tests positive for killer bug as experts say human-to-animal transmission is 'likely'

"They haven’t been in to work and they are showing no symptoms. There has been no disruption to filming."

"The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.

A spokesperson said that disruption to filming had been 'minimal'. Picture: Getty

"They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been. We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre."

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said that it is 'highly likely' that the virus is now spreading among people in the UK who haven't travelled abroad, and there are currently 116 confirmed cases in the country.

NOW READ:

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases?