Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby rage at ‘half asleep’ This Morning viewer as Spin To Win segment descends into chaos

2 March 2020, 11:32

This Morning's Spin To Win descended into chaos
This Morning's Spin To Win descended into chaos. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were back presenting Spin It to Win It on This Morning.

This Morning viewers were in hysterics today as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saw the return of ‘Spin To Win’.

Players of the now-infamous game have to answer a call from the show with a password and then guess the answer to a topical question, before Holly, 39, and Phil, 57, spin the wheel to win them a prize.

And after a short break from our TV screens, Spin To Win was back with another chaotic episode.

Things didn't get off to a good start when two viewers answered with ‘Hello’ instead of the pass-phrase ‘I hate Mondays’.

Phillip Schofield fumed during the Spin To Win game
Phillip Schofield fumed during the Spin To Win game. Picture: ITV

Luckily, a man called Ian finally picked up, but having just woken up, he wasn’t exactly the most enthusiastic player.

And while he got the question right and won £750, he was later asked a bonus question in order to take home a bag of This Morning goodies.

To nab the price, he was asked where the Spin To Win wheel had been on holiday, but clearly had no idea.

“Come on Ian!” Phillip shouted, before hinting: “Sphinx about it,” referring to Egypt.

Holly gave him a huge clue when she sang “Viva…”, but Ian simply replied: “I don’t actually know.”

Phil eventually got fed up and shouted: “Oh, just say Las Vegas!” before he stormed to the camera with his arm and fist in punching stance.

He then added: “Go back to bed, Ian.”

And fans at home found the whole thing hilarious, as one person Tweeted: “Don’t think the return of #spintowin could have gone any better!! #mustseetv.”

“Never laughed so much watching @thismorning, @Schofe and @hollywills reaction during #spintowin is just hilarious,” said another.

A third added: “@Schofe @hollywills absolutely making my morning how frustrating the spin to win game was this morning, I’m here sat shouting at the tv and at Ian to say just one of the answers.”

While a fourth added: “#ThisMorning phil got me in tears with this spin to win oh Ian.”

