This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

28 February 2020, 12:48 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 13:57

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning
Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

The Britain's Got Talent judge appeared on the ITV daytime show with her partner and their little girl - and she made herself known.

Alesha Dixon's baby daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning.

The tot, 6 months, accompanied her famous mum to the ITV studios along with her dad Azuka Ononye - but made herself know as Alesha chatted to today's presenters Rochelle Humes and Eamonn Holmes.

As the adults chatted about this weekend's semi-final of The Greatest Dancer, which Alesha presents along with Jordan Banjo, little Anaya was heard squawking off camera.

The cameras cut to the adorable little girl, who was being held by dad Azuka.

Alesha revealed that it had been a struggle to get used to being a mum of two after welcoming Anaya last year, who is a baby sister to daughter Azura, 6.

The 41-year-old said: "It’s taken me a bit of time to adjust to having two.

Read more: Alesha Dixon gives rare glimpse of baby Anaya three months after secret birth

Alesha was chatting to Eamonn Homes and Rochelle Humes when the baby made herself known
Alesha was chatting to Eamonn Homes and Rochelle Humes when the baby made herself known. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram
Alesha's family were at This Morning with her
Alesha's family were at This Morning with her. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

"She’s starting to sit up, she’s eating three meals a day. Things are starting to balance out."

Alesha also teased that a third baby was on the cards "while she still has time."

The former rapper, who found fame as one third of garage girlband Mis-Teeq, added that her favourite act on the new series of Britain's Got Talent is an artist called 'Prickasso' who paints using his genitals.

People at home were howling with laughter at the cheeky talent - but most of them were too busy cooing over sweet little Anaya.

She announced that she was pregnant live on an episode of Britain's Got Talent, but then kept largely out of the limelight.

That's why her Alesha shocked fans when she revealed she had given birth... she kept it a huge secret for weeks.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Daniel's death was a shock to EastEnders fans

EastEnders viewers shocked as Daniel Cook dies in devastating scenes
Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?
Andi Peters slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain weather segment

Andi Peters accidentally slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain segment
Donna Windsor left Emmerdale

Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?
Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years...

Amy Childs relationship history: Celebs Go Dating star’s ex-boyfriends revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Christine recently revealed that she and Paddy's youngest child, Felicity also has autism

Christine McGuinness admits parenting three autistic children makes marriage to Paddy 'a struggle'

Celebrities

Some of the banned names truly are bizzare

Linda and Harriet among list of 27 banned baby names around the world

Lifestyle

Is your partner a snorer? Read on... (stock images)

Sleeping next to someone who snores could expose you to 'dangerous levels of noise pollution'

Lifestyle

Get rid of the hair on your carpet using this squeegee hack

Incredible cleaning hack removes hair from carpets in seconds using a £1.99 squeegee

Lifestyle

Emma Chawner appeared on Lorraine

Former X Factor contestant Emma Chawner opens up on 13 stone weight loss