This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

The Britain's Got Talent judge appeared on the ITV daytime show with her partner and their little girl - and she made herself known.

Alesha Dixon's baby daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning.

The tot, 6 months, accompanied her famous mum to the ITV studios along with her dad Azuka Ononye - but made herself know as Alesha chatted to today's presenters Rochelle Humes and Eamonn Holmes.

As the adults chatted about this weekend's semi-final of The Greatest Dancer, which Alesha presents along with Jordan Banjo, little Anaya was heard squawking off camera.

The cameras cut to the adorable little girl, who was being held by dad Azuka.

Alesha revealed that it had been a struggle to get used to being a mum of two after welcoming Anaya last year, who is a baby sister to daughter Azura, 6.

The 41-year-old said: "It’s taken me a bit of time to adjust to having two.

Read more: Alesha Dixon gives rare glimpse of baby Anaya three months after secret birth

Alesha was chatting to Eamonn Homes and Rochelle Humes when the baby made herself known. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

Alesha's family were at This Morning with her. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

"She’s starting to sit up, she’s eating three meals a day. Things are starting to balance out."

Alesha also teased that a third baby was on the cards "while she still has time."

I just love @AleshaOfficial and her family are stunning 😍 #ThisMorning — Leesh 💋 (@ALEBanksP) February 28, 2020

Aww Alesha’s baby is just the cutest little bean 😍 #ThisMorning — Sakina L (@sakina_53) February 28, 2020

The former rapper, who found fame as one third of garage girlband Mis-Teeq, added that her favourite act on the new series of Britain's Got Talent is an artist called 'Prickasso' who paints using his genitals.

People at home were howling with laughter at the cheeky talent - but most of them were too busy cooing over sweet little Anaya.

She announced that she was pregnant live on an episode of Britain's Got Talent, but then kept largely out of the limelight.

That's why her Alesha shocked fans when she revealed she had given birth... she kept it a huge secret for weeks.