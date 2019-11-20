Alesha Dixon shares rare glimpse of baby girl Anaya Safiya three months after secretly giving birth

Alesha Dixon has shared a rare photo of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Alesha Dixon has shared a rare photo of her baby daughter, three months after giving birth.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon welcomed Anaya Safiya with partner Azuka Ononye on 20 August, but she only publicly announced the news in October.

And giving a rare glimpse of her newborn, now the 41-year-old has shared a beautiful snap of the tot smiling and cuddling her teddy.

Alesha simply captioned the picture with three rabbit emojis, before adding the same image to her Instagram stories and writing: “My happy baby”.

Proud dad Azuka also posted the photo to his own Instagram, where he hinted that little Anaya is the spitting image of their eldest daughter Azura Sienna who is six.

"We Made Azura's Twin!!!", he captioned the post followed by a shocked emoji.

The dancer also posted a photo cuddling Anaya, writing alongside: “Inception / Infinity Stone,” followed by a crown emoji.

The couple’s friends and family couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet photos, as Heart’s Amanda Holden replied with a love heart emoji, while Katie Piper wrote: “Beautiful,” and Aston Merrygold said: “Oh stop it! Your little twin❤️”

Despite keeping her pregnancy updates on the down low, last month Alesha opened up about motherhood when she appeared on Lorraine.

The mum-of-two admitted that she didn’t purposely hide news from her fans, but thinks her late announcement was "really sweet."

She said: "I managed to go six months keeping it quiet. I think for me, I don’t necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet, I’m just this kind of person where I never feel this strong need to have to declare everything.

"I think everything in its time and I think the way the pregnancy was announced with Ant and Dec doing it on the show was just really sweet. Obviously that’s when I couldn’t hide it anymore."

Opening up about the meaning behind her daughter’s unusual name, she later revealed that Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

Meanwhile, Alesha has had a busy few months as she jetted off to LA to take on her new role on America's Got Talent.

It was during filming for the show in October that it was assumed Alesha had given birth after she was spotted out without a baby bump.

Confirming the adorable news, Alesha later shared the first photo of baby Anaya and told fans she was born on August 20.