Alesha Dixon compares her post-baby body to a 'kangaroo pouch' seven weeks after giving birth

Alesha welcomed her second daughter her second daughter Anaya Safiya in August

Alesha Dixon has spoken out about her post baby body, joking that her stomach is like a 'kangaroo's pouch' and proclaiming 'spanx are a girl's best friend'.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 41, who welcomed baby Anaya Safiya in August with her husband Azuka Ononye, was opening up about the secret behind her ability to fit into red PVC BGT final dress just weeks after the birth.

Read more: Josie Gibson says she ‘loves her bikini body’ as she shows off amazing two stone weight loss

Speaking to Terri Seymour on Lorraine earlier today, she said that 'Spanx are a girl's best friend' and said that she 'always allowed her body to do what it naturally does.'

Alesha Dixon spoke about her post-baby body on Lorraine today. Picture: ITV

When Terri congratulated Alesha on her new arrival, she replied: "There is! I call it my little kangaroo pouch!"

And when asked about the dress, Alesha replied: "Spanx are a girl’s best friend Terri, let’s be honest. It takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of work, just to get Spanx on!"

Alesha added: "When I had my first I didn't leave the house for 2 months. But with Anaya I'm out the house and in America. I don’t know if it’s just the fact that she’s my second and I’m more relaxed but I’m happy so nothing feels stressful."

Read more: Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body

And speaking about staying in shape, she said: "I've always allowed my body to do what it naturally does. I’ve not gone on any silly diets. I think getting help has really helped, having my mum around.

"Sleep is everything. Honestly, when you have more than five hours sleep with a new born baby, you can take on the world."

Alesha announced the birth of Azura on Instagram last month, sharing an adorable photo of her captioned: "Anaya Safiya 💜 born 20.08.19 💜

"7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet 💜".

NOW READ:

Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss