Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

23 October 2019, 08:53

Gregg Wallace has shed a whopping three stone
Gregg Wallace has shed a whopping three stone. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gregg has showed off his impressive ripped body on Instagram

Gregg Wallace has shown off his dramatic body transformation on Instagram, revealing his new ripped torso following a three stone weight loss.

Happy With This. My PT @iamdannyrai

Posting a series of photos of his new bod to Instagram, the TV star, 55, wrote: "Happy With This."

Fans rushed to comment their congratulations, with one writing: "Wow good work! How long has that taken?"

Another added: "Most impressive"

Getting There

A third wrote: "Looking buff Greg!".

Gregg, who married his 32-year-old girlfriend Anne-Marie Sterpini last year after meeting her on Twitter, used to weight 16-and-a-half stone, and decided to change his life a few years ago by ditching the booze and takeaways.

He told The Sun in 2017: "I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze — which helped me lose weight.

Wanna cry when I see this. Sid & Mummy xxx

“When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day. At first, I felt like I was missing out.

Gregg added: "Don’t cut out things you like - it will just make you miserable.

“I’m a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews and it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals.“Think about cooking with meats such as chicken and pork — all the things that don’t have much fat.

