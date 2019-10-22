Kate Middleton pens emotional statement as she shares her first Instagram post ever

Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared her first, personally written, Instagram post on Kensington Palace’s page.

Kate Middleton and Prince William know the importance of social media, and therefore have Instagram and Twitter pages titled Kensington Palace to update royal fans on all their work.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have their own social media team who share pictures and information from their outings.

However, every now and again a royal will share their own message for fans, especially if the subject is something they are particularly passionate about.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge shared her first personally posted Instagram on Kensington Palace’s social media, sharing a comment along with pictures from her and William’s visit to the SOS Children's Village in Pakistan.

The Duchess accompanied the images from the second visit with the caption: “The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care.

These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive.”

Kate simply signed off the message with “Catherine.”

Kate Middleton is said to have asked to return to the Children's Village in Lahore. Picture: PA

The SOS Children's village is located in Lahore and is one of the many places the Duke and Duchess visited during their Royal Tour of Pakistan.

The children's village provides home and support for over 150 children and teenagers, and meant so much to Kate that they visited twice during the trip.

After a mid-flight emergency due to a storm meant the royal couple had to stay in Lahore, the Duchess is said to have asked aides whether they could return to the SOS Children’s Village because it had had such an “effect on her”, says royal corespondent Simon Perry.

