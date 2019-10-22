The Queen, Prince William and other senior royals “concerned" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Senior members of the Royal family are said to be concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world on Sunday night as they gave candid and raw interviews for ITV’s documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

The documentary was mainly focused around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity work in Africa during their Royal Tour, however, included eye-opening interviews with both royals.

During the chats, Harry admitted he and his brother Prince William had drifted apart, while Meghan confessed she was “not OK” and that dealing with the negative press has been “a stuggle”.

In the documentary, Prince Harry admitted to some sort of fallout with his brother. Picture: Getty

The Duchess even told journalist Tom Bradby: “It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.”

Following the admissions, the Queen, Prince William and other senior members of the Royal family are said to be “concerned” about the couple.

A Royal source said that Prince Harry appears to be struggling. Picture: Getty

A Royal source told the Mirror: “They’re going completely separate ways and Harry is the one who seems to be visibly struggling.

“It seems the boy who walked behind their mother’s coffin, which is so vividly seared onto the nation’s consciousness, has never fully recovered, which is an utter tragedy.”

They continued: “Charles has sought to help the young men, even that hasn’t helped.

“Many inside the family have said how seeing her sons drifting apart would be the last thing Diana would have wanted.”

Possibly the most shocking part of the documentary was when Harry appeared to confirm some sort of fallout with his brother.

When asked if there was any truth behind the speculation of a rift between the two of them, Harry told Tom: “Part of this role, part of this job, and being part of this family and the pressure that it’s under inevitably, stuff happens.

“But we are brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we’re so busy.”

He added: “But I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers you have good days and you have bad days.”

Meghan Markle also opened up in the documentary, telling Tom Bradby she thinks the press is "unfair" to her. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex made her own shocking admissions during the hour-long documentary, revealing that her British friends warned her not to marry Prince Harry because of the press.

