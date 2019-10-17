Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Bookies slash odds of Duchess of Cambridge welcoming twins next year as royal couple take doctor on Royal Tour

Is Kate Middleton expecting her fourth child? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is currently on the Royal Tour of Pakistan with her husband Prince William, but the trip has been rife with pregnancy speculation.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been surrounded by speculation they are going to welcome a fourth baby very soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – but royal fans are convinced the couple will welcome another little one next year.

During the Royal Tour, even a faint outline of a 'baby bump' on the Duchess has led many people to believe the couple are expecting, but are yet to announce the news.

Kate and William are the parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis already. Picture: Getty

The rumours have not been helped by the fact that Kate and William have bought a tour doctor with them on the trip to Pakistan, something only the Queen and Prince Philip have been known to do in the past.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted: “The couple have also, for the first time, brought with them a tour doctor. He’s a friend of William’s from his days with East Anglia Air Ambulance."

Fans have speculated over Kate Middleton's 'pregnancy news' as she continues to place a hand on her stomach during the Royal Tour. Picture: Getty

Now, bookies have slashed odds on the Duchess giving birth to not just one baby, but twins, at some point next year.

The odds of Kate giving birth next year are currently 1/5, while the odds she has twins are 4/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the Express: "Punters are seemingly confident Kate is going to give birth next year, and plenty reckon we'll soon be welcoming royal twins into the world.”

Odds have been slashed on the couple having twins next year. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

According to Bookmakers.tv, odds were previously on 1/2 on the royal couple having a fourth baby, and have now been slashed to 1/5.

A spokesman for Bookmakers.tv said: "Normally it's only the Queen and the Prince of Wales who take a full time medic with them while travelling.

“So for the young and healthy Duke and Duchess to take one has whipped royal fans into a frenzy that she is pregnant once again - causing the odds to be slashed."