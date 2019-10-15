Kate Middleton dazzles in emerald green dress while Prince William wears a traditional sherwani during Royal Tour of Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible during day two of the Royal Tour. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an entrance, arriving in a Tuk Tuk car to their royal engagement.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently embarking on their Royal Tour of Pakistan, where the couple are paying respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit will also “largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation”, the couple wrote on their Instagram this week.

During the second day of their tour, the Duke and Duchess attended a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument.

The royal couple arrived in a Tuk Tuk car. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton stunned in a emerald green sequin gown. Picture: Getty

For the event, Kate looked stunning in an emerald green sequin gown.

The Duchess, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, looked incredible in the Jenny Packham gown, teaming the look with stilettos and statement earrings.

For the occasion, the Duchess wore a smokey eye, and her hair half- up in an elegant do.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently embarking on their Royal Tour of Pakistan. Picture: Getty

Prince William also stole the show in a tradition sherwani, which matched the colour of Kate’s gown.

The couple arrived at the event in a colourful rickshaw – or Tuk Tuk – and were all smiles as they were welcomed to the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess had visited Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, at his official residence in Islamabad.

