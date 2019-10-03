Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting new neighbours, and they could be Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

3 October 2019, 17:21

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to get new neighbours at Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to get new neighbours at Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to welcome new neighbours in Kensington Palace after the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester’s move.

This week, it was reported moving vans were seen at Kensington Palace as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester – Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte – move to a smaller residence.

The couple are moving out of Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, which is neighbouring Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home in Apartment 1A.

Instead, the pair are moving into the Old Stables, a smaller residence, which is still situated in the Kensington Palace compound.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's neighbouring apartment is now empty
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's neighbouring apartment is now empty. Picture: Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have moved to the Old Stables
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have moved to the Old Stables. Picture: Getty

Now that the 21 room apartment – with adjoining door to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – it’s anyone’s guess who will be moving in.

At the moment, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are favourites.

The pair married in October 2018, and are currently living at the Ivy Cottage – which is also in the Kensington Palace grounds.

Kensington Palace Apartment 1 is now free for other members of the Royal family
Kensington Palace Apartment 1 is now free for other members of the Royal family. Picture: Getty
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are favourites to take the apartment
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are favourites to take the apartment. Picture: Getty

However, Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edorardo Mapelli Mozzi may swoop in and take the apartment, after it was reported the Princess wants to start a family as soon as possible.

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edorardo announced their engagement in September this year, and are set to wed in 2020.

They currently live at St James’ Palace.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Of The Rings crew member stabbed parents to death over dog row

UK & World

Jesse Lingard: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allays mounting injury fears

Banksy piece Devolved Parliament sells for record £9.8m at auction

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This new invention is a game changer

This amazing self-driving wheelie bin will take your rubbish out for you on bin day

Lifestyle

A mum has revealed her genius hack for getting her children to be quiet

Mum goes viral after sharing glow-in-the-dark PJs hack to make her kids calm down

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham was engaged to another man before David

Victoria Beckham was engaged to electrician before David and admits to keeping ring in resurfaced interview

Celebrities

There has been a suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Health chiefs looking for 200 people after suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Lifestyle

Thousands of UK passports may need renewing

The Home Office is warning holidaymakers to renew their passports before November

Lifestyle

Saffron and AJ laughed awkwardly

Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex

TV & Movies