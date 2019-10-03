Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting new neighbours, and they could be Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to welcome new neighbours in Kensington Palace after the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester’s move.

This week, it was reported moving vans were seen at Kensington Palace as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester – Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte – move to a smaller residence.

The couple are moving out of Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, which is neighbouring Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home in Apartment 1A.

Instead, the pair are moving into the Old Stables, a smaller residence, which is still situated in the Kensington Palace compound.

Now that the 21 room apartment – with adjoining door to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – it’s anyone’s guess who will be moving in.

At the moment, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are favourites.

The pair married in October 2018, and are currently living at the Ivy Cottage – which is also in the Kensington Palace grounds.

However, Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edorardo Mapelli Mozzi may swoop in and take the apartment, after it was reported the Princess wants to start a family as soon as possible.

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edorardo announced their engagement in September this year, and are set to wed in 2020.

They currently live at St James’ Palace.