Kate Middleton and Prince William delight fans as they engage in a rare public display of affection

4 October 2019, 12:41

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a little PDA this week
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a little PDA this week. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out and about in London this week for a royal engagement.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a special event in London at the at the Aga Khan Centre on Wednesday, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with many people ahead of their visit to Pakistan later this month.

During the royal engagement, Kate, 37, and William, 37, treated fans to something rare for them, a public display of affection.

In a short video posted on Twitter, William can be seen making a joke, to which Kate adorably places a loving hand on his shoulder.

Kate Middleton lovingly touched her husband's arm
Kate Middleton lovingly touched her husband's arm. Picture: PA

One happy fan wrote: “LOVELY gesture of love from Kate for William, SUPER photo, LOVE them.”

While this may not seem like a lot, the Duke and Duchess over time have become known for rarely holding hands, touching and kissing in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Pakistan later this month
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Pakistan later this month. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, have become known for their romantic displays of affection.

Often, the couple will hold hands and hug, and even shared a public kiss during the Royal Tour this month as they parted ways.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a teal dress for the occasion
Kate Middleton looked stunning in a teal dress for the occasion. Picture: PA

There are of course no royal rules against how much PDA royal couples put on, and so it is assumed it is simply down to preference of the couple.

This is not the first time Kate and William have surprised the public, having been spotted holding hands in their seats during Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year.

