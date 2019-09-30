Fashion-obsessed Kate Middleton fan spends thousands recreating the Duchess’ iconic looks

Mallory Bowling, 31, from Washington DC loves replicating Kate Middleton's ensembles. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram:lady.m.replikates

By Alice Dear

One woman loves the Duchess of Cambridge’s ensembles so much, she dedicates her time and money to recreating them.

Mallory Bowling, 31, from Washington DC has become an Instagram sensation by duplicating Kate Middleton’s outfits and sharing the results online, something she has named “RepliKates”.

The lawyer spends her time and money hunting down the Duchess of Cambridge’s ensembles online in order to recreate the fashionable looks.

Mallory admits she has spent thousands on her expensive pieces, but also turns to eBay and Amazon for bargains.

Mallory said that when Kate steps out in an outfit, it’s a "race against time" to get your hands on whatever she is wearing.

Mallory spends thousands recreating the Duchess of Cambridge's looks. Picture: Instagram/lady.m.replikates

The lawyer from Washington DC said it's a "race against time" to nab a Kate Middleton outfit. Picture: PA/Instagram:lady.m.replikates

“There’s nothing like the thrill of getting my hands on something Kate has worn”, she told the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle makes surprise Skype call to Prince Harry during Royal Tour while Archie naps

This isn’t something Mallory only does for her Instagram page – which boasts 18,400 followers – but she also wears the ensembles in her day-to-day life.

She explained: “If I know I have a tough day ahead I will put on a Kate outfit and immediately my confidence is boosted.

Mallory said there is a thrill in buying something Kate Middleton has worn. Picture: Getty/Instagram:lady.m.replikates

“I feel a connection to her and I’ve watched her grow in confidence over the years.”

Mallory’s love for Kate is something even her husband has had to deal with, as she said: “In his wedding vows he even joked that he promised to put up with my love for Kate – love me, love Kate, is what I tell him!"

Mallory has also started adding Meghan Markle's ensembles to her must-have list. Picture: Getty/Instagram: lady.m.replikates

Mallory also likes to recreate Pippa Middleton’s looks, and more recently, the Duchess of Sussex.

She calls them “Meghan Mondays”, when she replicates Prince Harry’s wife’s stylish looks.

READ MORE: Eight of Kate Middleton's best recycled dresses, and where to buy them yourself