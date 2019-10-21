Royal fans distracted during Meghan Markle interview as they spot sweet moment between Prince Harry and Archie

21 October 2019, 11:36

Prince Harry could be seen in the background rocking baby Archie
Prince Harry could be seen in the background rocking baby Archie. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

There was one moment during ITV’s Harry and Meghan: An African Journey that left royal fans swooning.

On Sunday night, ITV aired the highly anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Royal Tour of Africa.

The on-off documentary included rare, and very candid, interviews with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their work, as well as their struggles behind closed doors.

Prince Harry says he's 'on a different path' to William following royal feud claims

However, during one of Meghan’s interviews, royal fans were left distracted from what she was saying by a very sweet image – Prince Harry and baby Archie.

Royal fans swooned as they spotted the sweet moment between Harry and his son
Royal fans swooned as they spotted the sweet moment between Harry and his son. Picture: ITV

Following the royal couple’s meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Meghan went to speak to journalist Tom Bradby, however, it was the scenes behind them that engaged viewers the most.

New dad Harry could be seen in the left corner of the shot holding baby Archie in his arms and gently rocking him.

Fans were left emotional by the scenes, with one writing on Twitter: “Meghan is saying something important but I can’t keep my eyes pff the duo in the left side corner… Harry and Archie #HarryandMeghan.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William involved in flight emergency after 'terrible' storm forces pilot to abort landing

Another added: “While Meg gave the interview I could just see Harry rocking Archie in the back OMG my heart.”

Baby Archie’s outing on the Royal Tour was one of the first times the public had seen the five-month-old since he was first born.

The little one was giggly as he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter for tea, while parents Meghan and Harry swooned over the little one.

It’s not just cute Archie that got people talking during and following the documentary, as it gave a very raw and unsettling insight into the struggles Meghan and Harry have been dealing with.

Following the royal couple’s meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Meghan went to speak to journalist Tom Bradby
Following the royal couple’s meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Meghan went to speak to journalist Tom Bradby. Picture: Getty

In another emotional chat with Meghan, Tom asked the Duchess: “He’s [Prince Harry] obviously very concerned about protecting you, and protecting you from what he felt his mother went through. It’s obviously an area one has to tiptoe into very gently. But I don’t know what the impact on your physical and mental health of all the pressure that you clearly feel under?”

The Duchess, who welcomed baby Archie in May 2018, appeared to be holding back tears as she replied, telling the journalist: “I would say, look any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable.

“So that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know?

“And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed it’s um – yeah, well I guess, and also thank you asking because no many people have asked if I’m ok, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Tom continued to ask Meghan: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really ok? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”, to which she simply replied: “Yes.”

Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Bookies slash odds of Duchess of Cambridge welcoming twins next year as royal couple take doctor on Royal Tour

