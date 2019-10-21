Prince Harry says he’s ‘on a different path' to William following royal feud claims

Prince Harry has addressed his ‘feud’ with Prince William for the first time.

After hitting the headlines earlier this year over a reported feud with Prince William, now Prince Harry has opened up about their relationship.

Rumours began circulating that the brothers had fallen out after Harry and Meghan Markle split from their joint charity with William and Kate Middleton.

And the Duke of Sussex was asked about this alleged row during his ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Opening up about William, he told journalist Tom Bradby that ‘inevitably stuff happens’ when they’re part of such a high-profile family.

Harry and William are reportedly 'feuding'. Picture: PA Images

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me,” he said.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we are so busy, but I love him dearly.

“The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were previously dubbed the ‘Fab Four’ after their close relationship working on charity The Royal Foundation together.

The Palace announced a few months ago that the Royals would be parting ways, with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the company.

At the time, the royals denied feud reports, with a statement revealing it was “largely about preparing both couples for their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks.”

Elsewhere in the powerful documentary, Harry opened up about dealing with the “constant pressure” of his life in the spotlight.

He said: "Part of this job, and part of any job, like everybody, is putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff, but again, for me and again for my wife, of course there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue.

"But all we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are, and standing up for what we believe in.

"I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."

Meghan was also close to tears when she explained how she felt “vulnerable” constantly being scrutinised while pregnant with baby Archie.