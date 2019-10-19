Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share sweet throwback snap of their wedding ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have charmed royal fans by sharing a sweet throwback snap of their wedding day on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the romantic photo on their official SussexRoyal account yesterday, giving their 9.7million followers a glimpse of their magical celebration in 2018.

The adorable picture shows the pair exchanging vows at the altar in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, as The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles warmly at the bride.

Next to a string of images featuring the Archbishop, they wrote: "This afternoon, The Duke of Sussex attended a mental health workshop at Lambeth Palace hosted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

"This event focused on how the church and community organisations can encourage youth to have an open conversation about their mental health, and how their faith and community can play a key role in that.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a close personal relationship with The Archbishop of Canterbury, who officiated their wedding and also oversaw the baptism of their son.

"The Duke was pleased to attend this special conference to lend his support to The Archbishop and highlight the important work being done to tackle mental health challenges, specifically for the younger generation.

"We can all come together, regardless of background, race, or religious affiliation, to support each other as a community and ensure we are putting our mental wellness first."

Royal fans were quick to shower the couple with compliments and praise them for opening up about the issue of mental health.

One fan wrote: "We all need someone to support us, Harry and Meghan, we all support you both. Thank you for highlighting this initiative."

"Mental health is such an important issue, I’m glad to see someone like Prince Harry, with his large platform, being a strong advocate for this," added a second.

While a third gushed: "Absolutely beautiful couple. stay strong a lot of love."

The social media post comes just days after Meghan opened up about her own mental health struggles during a new ITV documentary.

Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which airs this Sunday night at 9pm, follows the couple and their five-month-old son Archie as they travel around the continent.

Host Tom Bradby joins them for part of their African tour and asks some revealing questions along the way.

When quizzed about how she's coping with life as a new mother in the spotlight, Meghan explained: "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…

"And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…

"And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."