Kate Middleton and Prince William involved in flight emergency after ‘terrible’ storm forces pilot to abort landing

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were left in the air for over two hours during the mid-flight drama.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Tour of Pakistan took a dramatic turn on Thursday after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s flight was forced to abort it's planned landing.

The couple were aboard a flight heading to Pakistani Royal Air Force base, which was only meant to be 25 minutes, but were left in the air for over two hours due to the ‘terrible’ storm.

Due to the thunder and lightening, the pilot was unable to land, and finally made the decision to return to Lahore.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews, who was aboard the same flight with other journalists tweeted: “Drama on the royal flight... thunderstorms over Islamabad meant we had to abort two landings and have returned to Lahore."

Rebecca English, another royal correspondent aboard the flight, wrote on social media: “A mid-air drama for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - and the entire press pack - as storms force our RAF Voyager to twice abandon landing in Islamabad and return to #Lahore. The pilot circled for an hour but the lightening - and turbulence - was so bad we had to fly back.”

It was also reported that Prince William, always the joker, came back to check everyone was fine, and joked that he was the one flying the plane.

— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2019

After landing back in Lahore, a RAF Spokesman said: “On background, can confirm Royal flight turned around.

"Everyone safe and sound back in Lahore."

It was down to the British High Commission officials to reorganise the couple’s strategically planned tour. Picture: PA

It was down to the British High Commission officials to reorganise the couple’s strategically planned tour, as well as find them a hotel room for the couple to stay in, along with their security team, entourage and the royal journalists.

On Friday, the couple landed in Islamabad where they arrived at an rescheduled engagement at the Army Canine Centre.

The couple will then be on their way home to the UK where they will be reunited with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after five days in Pakistan.

