Prince Harry breaks down over Meghan's pregnancy mid-speech at WellChild awards

The Prince started to break down on the stage. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The royal displayed his sensitive side last night as he got seriously emotional in the middle of delivering a passionate speech.

Prince Harry broke down in tears last night as he delivered a speech about the challenges parents face, and cried as he recalled the last time he attended the event, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The Prince, 35, choked up mid-speech, as he said: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child and no one else did at the time, but we did. I remember - "

READ MORE: Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie in a lovely unseen moment shared by Prince Harry

The Prince delivered an emotional speech. Picture: PA

He then started to choke up, and the award ceremony's host, Gabby Roslin checked on him, stepping in to comfort the Duke of Sussex, before he continued.

Harry carried on: "Sorry. I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight throughout the awards and both of us were wondering what it would be like to be parents one day.

"And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to help our child, should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

Harry and Meghan attended this year and she wore a green dress. Picture: PA

"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you, pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could never have understood until I had a child of my own."

The emotional moment was clearly one of significance for Harry, who has attended the awards since he became a patron of WellChild in 2007, 12 years ago.

Meghan paired the dress with a light brown jacket and some tan heels. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex attended the awards last year and this year with her husband, and opted to wear a dark green dress, the same one she wore from their 2017 engagement photocall.

The pair spoke about and shared their love for five-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who has already attended his first playgroup class, according to royal correspondent, Rebecca English.