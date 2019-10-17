Duke and Duchess of Sussex issue apology for Instagram typo blunder

17 October 2019, 11:41

The pair issued the apology yesterday
The pair issued the apology yesterday. Picture: PA

It comes after an inspiring quote was posted on their social media which had a mistake in the copy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted an apology for the post their digital team put on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Monday.

The inspiring quote from Maya Angelou was meant to read "Each time a woman stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women."

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks down over Meghan's pregnancy mid-speech during WellChild awards

However, the original post spelt the first "woman" as "women" by accident.

The powerful message received huge backlash from the public, with many of the royals' followers highlighting the mistake and calling for it to be corrected.

And 48 hours after the original post was put up, it was reposted with the right spelling and a long apology in the caption.

The caption for the edited post reads: "We post inspiring words like these so you can enjoy them, remember them, and share them - all the more reason to ensure they’re accurate.

"We are reposting because of a typo in the previous quote card.

"Apologies for the hiccup, and many thanks to those of you who flagged it for us!

The pair attended the WellChild awards this week
The pair attended the WellChild awards this week. Picture: PA

"We do hope you’ll keep and share these powerful words from Maya Angelou"

They continued: "Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist - inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others.

"These words, used in The Duchess’ speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose."

