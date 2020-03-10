Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans complain to Ofcom over 'disgusting' snog

10 March 2020, 08:20

Viewers of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway have deemed an elongated snog on the show "inappropriate".

A kiss on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has caused chaos after fans of the show branded it ‘disgusting’.

During the ‘happiest minute on TV’ segment, a couple in the audience - Rob and Arnette - were tasked with trying to embarrass their kids in a bid to win a trip to Disney World in Florida.

As their children watched on at home, their parents were told to snog in the studio in order to bag tickets for the series finale.

Read More: ITV apologise for 'offensive' Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

After the 12-second long kiss, Ant stopped them, saying "enough" and the couple laughed as Rob's face was covered in red lipstick.

Viewers of Ant and Dec's Saturday night Takeaway complained
Viewers of Ant and Dec's Saturday night Takeaway complained. Picture: ITV

But it turns out some viewers weren’t impressed, as The Sun has revealed that 36 complaints were made to watchdog Ofcom.

Read More: Bradley Walsh loses it as The Chase descends into chaos during explosive Ant and Dec prank

One person wrote on Twitter: "Just puked a bit in my mouth watching that couple kiss."

"That bit on #SaturdayNightTakeaway was disgusting it’s a family show and they got that couple to kiss like that with their kids watching,” said another.

While a third added: "Wtf?? It’s a family show! Why would you kiss like that on National TV with your kids watching too?!"

And a fourth said: “"That cringe kiss was enough to put anyone off their takeaway No need!"

Elsewhere in the show, Ant and Dec teased the ultimate prank on Bradley Walsh in a clip for next week’s show.

During filming for an episode of The Chase, the Geordie duo can be seen rigging the questions so the team win a whopping £200,000 prize fund - which is the highest ever.

As an explosion then flashes in front of Bradley, the camera flashed back to the Saturday Night Takeaway studio as Ant and Dec told the audience: "Can’t wait to show you that."

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

Read More: ITV and Anne-Marie apologise after Ant and Dec Saturday Night Take Away martial arts performance

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

This Morning viewers were taught about the dangers of smart devices

This Morning expert reveals how to stop smart devices spying on you and your family at home

This Morning

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Cinderella is officially the UK's favourite Disney Princess

Lifestyle

Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV

Why is Loose Women cancelled today? And when is it back on?

Harry Redknapp has spoken out about the documentary

Harry Redknapp claims he was 'deceived' after he's filmed charging £20k to support a charity
When is EastEnders on?

What time is EastEnders on tonight? And what days is it on?

Trending on Heart

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK mapped latest: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 319?

Lifestyle

How to find our if you're owed money from Student Loans Company

You could be owed hundreds from Student Loans Company - here's how to reclaim it

Lifestyle

Many people have been panic-buying toilet paper

Toilet roll guarded by security staff as Coronavirus panic-buying escalates

News

The views of the worm moon across the world were beautiful

Breathtaking pictures from around the world show stunning 'full worm moon' lighting up the sky

Lifestyle

Phillip and his wife Stephanie remain as a strong partnership

Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly calls mum Stephanie 'a queen' in emotional International Women's Day post

Celebrities

Dan Whiston would love to get Ruth Langsford on the ice

Dancing On Ice creative director Dan Whiston would love to get Ruth Langsford on the show

Dancing On Ice 2020