Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans complain to Ofcom over 'disgusting' snog

Viewers of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway have deemed an elongated snog on the show "inappropriate".

A kiss on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has caused chaos after fans of the show branded it ‘disgusting’.

During the ‘happiest minute on TV’ segment, a couple in the audience - Rob and Arnette - were tasked with trying to embarrass their kids in a bid to win a trip to Disney World in Florida.

As their children watched on at home, their parents were told to snog in the studio in order to bag tickets for the series finale.

Read More: ITV apologise for 'offensive' Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

After the 12-second long kiss, Ant stopped them, saying "enough" and the couple laughed as Rob's face was covered in red lipstick.

Viewers of Ant and Dec's Saturday night Takeaway complained. Picture: ITV

But it turns out some viewers weren’t impressed, as The Sun has revealed that 36 complaints were made to watchdog Ofcom.

Read More: Bradley Walsh loses it as The Chase descends into chaos during explosive Ant and Dec prank

One person wrote on Twitter: "Just puked a bit in my mouth watching that couple kiss."

"That bit on #SaturdayNightTakeaway was disgusting it’s a family show and they got that couple to kiss like that with their kids watching,” said another.

While a third added: "Wtf?? It’s a family show! Why would you kiss like that on National TV with your kids watching too?!"

And a fourth said: “"That cringe kiss was enough to put anyone off their takeaway No need!"

Elsewhere in the show, Ant and Dec teased the ultimate prank on Bradley Walsh in a clip for next week’s show.

During filming for an episode of The Chase, the Geordie duo can be seen rigging the questions so the team win a whopping £200,000 prize fund - which is the highest ever.

As an explosion then flashes in front of Bradley, the camera flashed back to the Saturday Night Takeaway studio as Ant and Dec told the audience: "Can’t wait to show you that."

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

Read More: ITV and Anne-Marie apologise after Ant and Dec Saturday Night Take Away martial arts performance