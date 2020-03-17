This Morning's Dr Zoe reveals she is self-isolating over fears she has coronavirus

The This Morning doctor has self-isolating for two weeks after coming down with symptoms of Coronavirus.

This Morning's Dr Zoe has revealed that she is self-isolating after coming down with Coronavirus symptoms.

She appeared via video link on todays show to tell Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her experience, saying that she 'felt rough but has felt worse'.

Explaining that her illness 'started with a headache', she added: and over the course of two to three hours, I started to feel feverish and ached all over. She then explained that she got home and slept for 20 hours.

Dr Zoe continued: "I felt rough, but I’ve felt worse. I never felt like I was in danger. Yesterday afternoon i’d come out the other end. I still felt a bit rough, but like i’ve got a cold.

"I'm young healthy very rarely get sick. So my experience of this illness is that it’s been a relatively bad illness.

She also spoke out about wanting NHS staff to be allowed testing, saying: "I think at the moment it’s quite frustrating for me that i haven't been tested. I think I've had it, but it would be great for me coming out the other end knowing I've had the virus.

"I can understand why testing everybody isn't possible," she added. "Because we have a limited amount of resources, but i think when it comes to healthcare professionals its crucial."

Dr Zoe will be self-isolating for 11 more days - and joins the likes of Susanna Reid, who is also self-isolating following yesterday's government advice.

The government yesterday updated their self-isolation advice, saying that everyone with symptoms - however mild - must stay at home for seven days.

In addition, if anyone in your household has symptoms, everyone in that household must self-isolate for 14 days.

Their official guidelines state: "If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

"The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill it is likely that people living within a household will infect each other or be infected already. Staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community.

The guidelines add: "For anyone in the household who starts displaying symptoms, they need to stay at home for 7 days from when the symptoms appeared, regardless of what day they are on in the original 14 day isolation period."

Visit gov.uk for more information.

