PM says everyone should avoid social contact and stop non-essential travel amid coronavirus crisis

16 March 2020, 17:19 | Updated: 16 March 2020, 17:43

The PM has announced their new measures
The PM has announced their new measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveal the government's newest advice to tackle COVID-19, in his daily press briefing.

Today's press conference regarding Coronavirus has seen the Government state a number of new guidance measures to help the spread of the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days, as well as saying people should start working from home where they possible can.

The public are strongly advised to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues, however, they have stated that they won't be enforcing this on the proprietors.

As well as this, they have asked that we only use the NHS when we really need to.

From tomorrow, Tuesday March 17th, the Government will no longer be "supporting" mass gatherings using emergency workers.

They haven't ruled out closing schools and are keeping it under review, but are yet to enforce it as they believe it's better to keep them open for now.

Johnson has also said he does not want to see people unnecessarily visiting care homes, although again, no enforcement.

When asked about what the Government will do to prevent smaller businesses from struggling, the PM said they will be doing everything they can to give those business they need for liquidity.

