Mum issues warning to parents as she shares baby son's coronavirus symptoms

Toni and her husband Ken have warned parents over these symptoms. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Dear

One mother has been keen to share her story to advise other parents after her seven-week-old son caught coronavirus.

Toni Rhodes and her husband Ken have taken to Facebook to warn parents over coronavirus symptoms in babies after their son Curtis fell ill.

The couple, from Basildon, Essex, took their son to hospital after they began to feel concerned for his health.

Once they took him to A&E, doctors thought his high temperature and fast heart rate was caused by sepsis, which he was given antibiotics for.

Toni and Ken's son Curtis tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Facebook

Curtis is now on the mend and while not 100 per cent, is improving. Picture: Facebook

However, after Curtis was sent home two days later after improving, his blood tests came back showing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Toni and Ken were keen to share their story on social media in order to keep other parents aware of the symptoms, also urging them to still take them to the hospital if they're worried, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing her story on Facebook, Toni recalled her son's symptoms as the following:

- Fatigue

- Not fidgeting in his sleep like usual

- Skin mottled in the morning

- One eye was red and swollen and watery

- Developed a slight cough

- Sneezing periodically

Curtis was not fidgeting in his sleep like usual and had one swollen and red eye. Picture: Facebook

Toni said that Curtis' skin mottled in the morning. Picture: Facebook

Writing on Facebook, Toni shared: "Our 7 week old baby has tested positive for coronavirus. He spent a couple of days in hospital and we are now at home isolating. Can I please ask that this message is shared as much as possible so we can seek and give support to and from others who may have babies that have tested positive or have concerns for their child."

She went on: "Since being home though Curtis has improved...he is now just showing signs that I would describe as getting over the last dregs of a cold. His temperature is lower (35.x) and he isn't feeding at night, however as soon as he's up in the day he's back to his almost usual self. He sounds dry and conjested, pooing more than usual and is clingy but everything else ok. He has not needed medication since being home. We have been reassured that Curtis should be fine, however to take him back to A&E if he gets shortness of breath.

"To confirm he did not have a high temperature or dry persistent cough. As we all know there is little knowledge on babies and their reactions to the virus so we want to share to make others aware what they could also be needing to look out for. We are also seeking support ourselves from anyone around the world to get us through such a crazy time."

In an update posted this week, Toni said herself and her husband are now showing symptoms of the virus and are still self-isolating.

Toni finished her message with: "Please please please if you think your child is unwell, take them to A&E as you would have if all this hell was not in our lives. So many parents could be leaving it too late and are not going to hospital just in case their child does not have the virus but catches it there. TRUST ME, WE FELT THE SAME."

