Mum issues warning to parents as she shares baby son's coronavirus symptoms

31 March 2020, 12:05 | Updated: 31 March 2020, 12:20

Toni and her husband Ken have warned parents over these symptoms
Toni and her husband Ken have warned parents over these symptoms. Picture: Facebook
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One mother has been keen to share her story to advise other parents after her seven-week-old son caught coronavirus.

Toni Rhodes and her husband Ken have taken to Facebook to warn parents over coronavirus symptoms in babies after their son Curtis fell ill.

The couple, from Basildon, Essex, took their son to hospital after they began to feel concerned for his health.

READ MORE: Baby shark creators re-write famous song to encourage children to wash their hands

Once they took him to A&E, doctors thought his high temperature and fast heart rate was caused by sepsis, which he was given antibiotics for.

Toni and Ken's son Curtis tested positive for coronavirus
Toni and Ken's son Curtis tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Facebook
Curtis is now on the mend and while not 100 per cent, is improving
Curtis is now on the mend and while not 100 per cent, is improving. Picture: Facebook

However, after Curtis was sent home two days later after improving, his blood tests came back showing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Toni and Ken were keen to share their story on social media in order to keep other parents aware of the symptoms, also urging them to still take them to the hospital if they're worried, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing her story on Facebook, Toni recalled her son's symptoms as the following:

- Fatigue

- Not fidgeting in his sleep like usual

- Skin mottled in the morning

- One eye was red and swollen and watery

- Developed a slight cough

- Sneezing periodically

Curtis was not fidgeting in his sleep like usual and had one swollen and red eye
Curtis was not fidgeting in his sleep like usual and had one swollen and red eye. Picture: Facebook
Toni said that Curtis' skin mottled in the morning
Toni said that Curtis' skin mottled in the morning. Picture: Facebook

Writing on Facebook, Toni shared: "Our 7 week old baby has tested positive for coronavirus. He spent a couple of days in hospital and we are now at home isolating. Can I please ask that this message is shared as much as possible so we can seek and give support to and from others who may have babies that have tested positive or have concerns for their child."

She went on: "Since being home though Curtis has improved...he is now just showing signs that I would describe as getting over the last dregs of a cold. His temperature is lower (35.x) and he isn't feeding at night, however as soon as he's up in the day he's back to his almost usual self. He sounds dry and conjested, pooing more than usual and is clingy but everything else ok. He has not needed medication since being home. We have been reassured that Curtis should be fine, however to take him back to A&E if he gets shortness of breath.

"To confirm he did not have a high temperature or dry persistent cough. As we all know there is little knowledge on babies and their reactions to the virus so we want to share to make others aware what they could also be needing to look out for. We are also seeking support ourselves from anyone around the world to get us through such a crazy time."

Our 7 week old baby has tested positive for coronavirus. He spent a couple of days in hospital and we are now at home...

Posted by Toni Rhodes on Thursday, 26 March 2020

In an update posted this week, Toni said herself and her husband are now showing symptoms of the virus and are still self-isolating.

Toni finished her message with: "Please please please if you think your child is unwell, take them to A&E as you would have if all this hell was not in our lives. So many parents could be leaving it too late and are not going to hospital just in case their child does not have the virus but catches it there. TRUST ME, WE FELT THE SAME."

READ MORE: Parents hail Playmobil's coronavirus video 'amazing' for explaining pandemic to children

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

This song is sure to stay in your children's heads when they're washing their hands

Baby shark creators re-write famous song to encourage children to wash their hands

News

Playmobil has released a simple video explaining the coronavirus outbreak for children, and parents are loving it.

Parents hail Playmobil's coronavirus video 'amazing' for explaining pandemic to children

News

The second child is actually likely to be naughty

Second-born children are families' biggest troublemakers, new study reveals
Tracy set up an at-home cycle studio using stabilisers and trainers.

Mum sets up 'genius' indoor cycle studio to keep daughters active while off school
Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Brainteaser

Brainteaser puzzle with table tennis bat hidden on a messy desk is baffling the internet
Everything you need to know about Alex Jones' family

Who is Alex Jones married to? Husband Charlie Thomson details revealed

Showbiz

Your need-to-know on the hilarious This Morning game

This Morning Spin to Win: what are the rules and how do you find today's password?

TV & Movies

The amazing parody video from the family had Holly in tears

Holly Willoughby tears up on This Morning watching family's incredible parody of Les Mis song

This Morning

A woman has revealed how she's transformed her nails

Woman reveals genius beauty hack for transforming outgrown gel manicures during self-isolation
The nurse's response has been praised on social media (stock images)

NHS nurse finds threatening note on car after 12-hour shift - but has the best response